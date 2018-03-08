M&M Is Launching 3 New Flavors But They Won't All Stay on Shelves

By Mahita Gajanan
8:18 AM EST

M&M’s is launching three new flavors and letting fans decide which one will remain on shelves in its second Flavor Vote campaign.

The new M&Ms limited-edition flavors include Crunchy Espresso, Crunchy Raspberry, and Crunchy Mint. Each flavor is made with dark chocolate wrapped in a colorful shell. A plain rice crisp sits at the center of the Crunchy Raspberry M&M, while the other two flavors feature cocoa rice crisps.

All three new M&M flavors will be available starting April 1 and voting for the best flavor is open until May 25. Fans can vote for their favorite M&M flavor once a day by uploading or taking a selfie at flavorvote.mms.com. or by texting VOTE to 84444.

The first M&Ms Flavor Vote campaign launched in 2016 for its 75th anniversary, with Coffee Nut becoming the winning flavor after more than 1 million votes.

Results will be announced in August and the flavor with the most votes will be sold throughout the U.S. for 18 months.

