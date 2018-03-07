Amazon's Echo Speakers Are Spontaneously Laughing—And Users Are Spooked

Amazon is trying to stop its Amazon Echos, powered by the Alexa voice-activated assistant, from suddenly laughing.
The online retail giant told to tech news publication The Verge on Wednesday that it is aware that some Echo Internet-connected speakers have a laughing problem and is “working to fix it.”
Amazon’s (amzn) acknowledgement of the issue comes after several people have reported on Twitter and Reddit that their Amazon Echo speakers have started laughing, for no apparent reason. People typically activate their Echo speakers by saying the word “Alexa,” which triggers the device to listen and respond to commands like changing the volume.
The latest laughing is causing some customers to feel unsettled and confused. Other say it’s spooky, like something out of a horror film.
Although third-party devices like some HP Inc. personal computers and certain modems work with Alexa, the problem appears to be limited to the Amazon Echo and the smaller Echo Dot.
A Reddit user also described problems with the Amazon Echo Dot two weeks ago:
It’s unclear what’s causing the errors and Amazon’s brief statement did not say when the problem would be fixed or if other Alexa-enabled devices are also affected.
Fortune contacted Amazon for more details and will update this story if it responds.