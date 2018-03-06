Melinda Gates, Serena Williams, DACA: Broadsheet March 6th

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Melinda Gates is putting (more of) her money where her mouth is on women’s economic empowerment, we meet a DACA recipient, and could getting promoted increase your odds of a divorce?
• Dream on. Our mission at The Broadsheet is to report on the news about the world’s most powerful women (it even says so right at the top of the newsletter). But it’s impossible to do that without thinking of all the young women and girls out there who will eventually grow into MPWs—as well as those who might, were it not for the unimaginable obstacles that block their path.
This story by our Time colleague Charlotte Alter introduces the world to Corina Barranco. Barranco is a Dreamer; now 18, she entered the U.S. illegally with a family member when she was just five years old. Since then, she’s grown into a model American teenager—4.0 grade average, National Honor Society, after-school job at McDonalds, dreams of going into the military or law enforcement.
But the complications of life as a Dreamer are far beyond those of her fellow high school seniors. Barranco’s dream careers are, in most cases, off limits to non-citizens. With federal aid off the table for DACA recipients, even attending college is fraught with challenges. And that’s without even venturing into the morass that is the state of the DACA program itself—which the Trump administration is attempting to rescind—and the uncertainty that’s creating in the lives of the people who depend on it.
“It feels like boom boom in my chest. I get panicky,” Barranco tells Alter as she thinks about her upcoming DACA renewal. “If they take away DACA, I won’t be able to work at McDonald’s. Immigration has my records. What if they come to get me?”
I encourage you to take a moment to read Barranco’s story. It’s an important reminder that there are real people behind the headlines we read every day and that they don’t have to be powerful to deserve our attention.
• Win some, lose some? Val looks at a fascinating study by Swedish researchers that finds that women who begin their marriage with their careers secondary to their husbands’ are significantly more likely to get divorced if they suddenly surge. When those women were ultimately named CEOs, they were twice as likely to have gotten divorced three years after reaching the corner office as their male counterparts.
• Williams marks Women’s Day. Nike has debuted a new Serena Williams commercial—just in time for International Women’s Day (coming up on Thursday!). In the ad, Williams recounts all the times she’s been criticized for not being “womanly” enough, before saying “but I’m proving time and time again that there’s no wrong way to be a woman.” In a statement, the tennis star, who’s become an active philanthropist, added: “Over time, I became much more conscious of the impact I had, and I became more conscious of what I had to do to make a difference.”
• Put it in writing. After the Oscars, the internet was abuzz over Frances McDormand’s speech—and particularly her parting two words: “inclusion rider.” So what is an inclusion rider? It’s a clause in an actor’s contract that allows him or her to make stipulations about how the movie is cast—including potential quotas for casting women or minorities in a certain share of roles.
• How to multiply. A new study by Accenture reveals that just having one woman in the C-suite can triple the number of women in a company’s management pipeline.
• Melinda’s money moves. Melinda Gates writes about the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s new initiative focused on women’s economic empowerment. “We’ll spend $170 million over the next four years to help women exercise their economic power, which the evidence suggests is among the most promising entry points for gender equality,” writes Gates.
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Emilie Choi, former head of mergers and acquisitions for LinkedIn, has joined Coinbase as VP of corporate and business development. Google executive Aparna Chennapragada has been appointed to the board of Capital One.
• Lawyering up. Meet Harmeet Dhillon, the free-speech lawyer representing Google diversity doubter James Damore. Her mission: making Silicon Valley a safe space for conservatives.
• Running things. Cosmo has put together a state-by-state breakdown of some of the women who are hoping to remake the face of Congress and U.S. governorship in the 2018 midterms.
• Wear it again, Tiffany! In one of my favorite Oscar moments, the delightful Tiffany Haddish presented awards in a white McQueen dress that she’s already worn to two other events. I love that she repeated the dress—and that she talked openly about rewearing it, in large part because it cost $4,000. “I don’t give a dang about no taboo. I spent a lot of money on this dress,” she said. More of this (fiscally responsible) realness, please!
• More than a pretty dress. A new exhibit on first ladies at the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum goes beyond the typical, placing more focus on how the women helped shape the country than what they wore. (Though I admit, it is fascinating to see some of their more iconic ensembles…)
