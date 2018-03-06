Melinda Gates, Serena Williams, DACA: Broadsheet March 6th

• Dream on. Our mission at The Broadsheet is to report on the news about the world’s most powerful women (it even says so right at the top of the newsletter). But it’s impossible to do that without thinking of all the young women and girls out there who will eventually grow into MPWs—as well as those who might, were it not for the unimaginable obstacles that block their path.

This story by our Time colleague Charlotte Alter introduces the world to Corina Barranco. Barranco is a Dreamer; now 18, she entered the U.S. illegally with a family member when she was just five years old. Since then, she’s grown into a model American teenager—4.0 grade average, National Honor Society, after-school job at McDonalds, dreams of going into the military or law enforcement.

But the complications of life as a Dreamer are far beyond those of her fellow high school seniors. Barranco’s dream careers are, in most cases, off limits to non-citizens. With federal aid off the table for DACA recipients, even attending college is fraught with challenges. And that’s without even venturing into the morass that is the state of the DACA program itself—which the Trump administration is attempting to rescind—and the uncertainty that’s creating in the lives of the people who depend on it.

“It feels like boom boom in my chest. I get panicky,” Barranco tells Alter as she thinks about her upcoming DACA renewal. “If they take away DACA, I won’t be able to work at McDonald’s. Immigration has my records. What if they come to get me?”

I encourage you to take a moment to read Barranco’s story. It’s an important reminder that there are real people behind the headlines we read every day and that they don’t have to be powerful to deserve our attention.

