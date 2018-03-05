Netflix Teases Its Kevin Spacey-less 'House of Cards'

Netflix is gearing up for Season 6 of House of Cards, the final run of the popular show that will have one distinct difference from previous seasons: no Kevin Spacey or his character, former President Frank Underwood.

The company aired the first teaser for the season during the Academy Awards on Sunday night that shows the wife of Spacey’s character, Claire Underwood (played by Robin Wright), in the White House’s Oval Office. The promo shows the hustle and bustle outside the office before Claire spins around in the President’s chair and says, “We’re just getting started.”

Netflix removed Spacey from the show earlier this year following allegations of inappropriate behavior. Spacey claimed he didn’t remember the night in question, where he allegedly tried to seduce the then child actor in 1986 . However, he publicly apologized for what he says may have been “deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”

Following the allegations, Netflix scrapped its original plans for the series’ sixth season. While originally it looked like Netflix would cancel the show, it instead decided to refocus the story around Claire Underwood. In January is also announced that Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear would join the show’s cast.

House of Cards was already set up, in a way, for the new focus on Claire Underwood. At the end of last season, Frank resigned from his position as President and Claire takes over.

As for what happens next, we’ll have to wait until the season premieres to find out. Season 6 of House of Cards is expected to premiere on Netflix this fall.