Police Are Using a Decoy Bus to Catch Shooter Targeting Apple and Google Employee Shuttles

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has been using a decoy bus in an attempt to catch the person or people responsible for shots which have been repeatedly fired at the charter buses used by Apple and Google employees in the Bay area.

Officers have reported 20 shootings at charter buses since January, according to ABC7. The weapon is thought to be a BB gun, which is shooting pellets from a vehicle. “[The shooter has] damaged windows, they’ve dented the exterior of the vehicles,” CHP Golden Gate Division Commander Ernest Sanchez told the news site. No injuries have been reported.

In order to catch the culprit or culprits, the CHP has deployed decoy buses to patrol Interstate 280. The agency is also getting help from the FBI, as well as offering a $10,000 reward in exchange for information about the person or people responsible.

Apple (aapl) and Google (googl) did not immediately respond to Fortune‘s request for comment.