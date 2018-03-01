President Trump may not be able to add Nobel Peace Prize nominee to his list of achievements.

According to the BBC, Trump’s nomination is potentially fraudulent and is currently being investigated by Norwegian police.

Read: Trump Kicks Off Re-Election Campaign Earlier Than Any President in History

Nobel Institute Director Olav Njølstad said that the committee has “good reason to believe that [the nomination of Trump] is a fake.” He went even further to suggest that “the same ‘fake’ nomination probably took place last year too,” meaning that a fraudulent Peace Prize nomination for Trump has happened twice. Trump was reportedly nominated by an anonymous American for his “ideology of peace by force.”

Should the allegation be found to be true, it would be no small deal. The nomination process is very strict and proposers are limited to certain individuals, such as members of government, former winners of the prize, and some university professors.

Read: Trump Won’t Meet With U.S. Nobel Prize Winners. They’re Pretty O.K. With That.

In total, 329 candidates, 217 individuals, and 112 organizations, have been nominated for this year’s prize. The identities of the nominees are not made public, but depending on the results of the investigation, Trump’s name may be removed from that list.

The committee has not revealed any details about who they suspect is responsible for the fake nomination.