Weight Watchers is moving beyond just counting points.

The weight loss company wants to be seen as more than a diet program, seeking to become a “partner in health and wellness,” according to CEO Mindy Grossman.

“The world doesn’t need another diet,” she said on a conference call Tuesday, during which she talked of Weight Watchers’ upcoming year. “Today, healthy is the new skinny.”

Mindy Grossman, president and chief executive officer of Weight Watchers International Inc., speaks during the Bloomberg Year Ahead Conference in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. The event will create a 360-degree view of the most urgent topics facing executives in the coming year. Photographer: Alex Flynn/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The company is looking beyond its trademark diet system of assigning point values to food from a position of strength—its profits have more than doubled over the last two years. Grossman said that the company will continue to evaluate its business strategy over the course of this year, with several changes already planned.

Weight Watchers intends to expand its digital offerings in Latin America and Asia, while ceasing on-the-ground operations in Mexico. It also plans to provide more natural products to its users, working to remove artificial sweeteners, flavors, colors, and preservatives.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Weight Watchers is targeting more than $2 billion in revenue and 5 million members by the end of 2020. In 2017, it recorded $1.31 billion in revenue and 3.2 million subscribers, close to a 600,000 gain from the year prior.