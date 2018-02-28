Hope Hicks, Wall Street's #MeToo, Serena Williams: Broadsheet Feb. 28

• KKW’s just like us! Kim Kardashian West’s life looks glamorous on Instagram, but her days are so meticulously planned that they remind me of the balancing act of, well, all women. She tells Marie Claire: “My day is so micromanaged. I now wake up at five, get a little bit of work done, work out at six, home by 7:15, wake up my son for fifteen minutes, wake up my daughter, breakfast for the next thirty—it’s like literally if anything throws me off, I’m f*cked.”

Marie Claire

• Not-so-happy hours. Slate‘s Rebecca Gale argues that “we should rethink pairing drinks and work” in the wake of the #MeToo movement. Explains Antonia Abbey, a professor of psychology at Wayne State University: “When people socialize with co-workers, they tend to forget the ‘work’ script and think in terms of the ‘party’ script.” And the link between alcohol and sexual violence are clear: The substance is associated with approximately half of assaults, according to Abbey’s research.

Slate

• Norton and the NYT. Remember Quinn Norton, the tech writer the New York Times hired as an editorial board member and then fired about six hours later (after it emerged that she was friends with neo-Nazis)? She describes the whirlwind experience with the Times in this editorial about how “social media created a bizarro-world version” of her. Norton writes: “The internet lets people create and then interact with a character. Regardless of who I am and what I’ve done, there is now a Nazi-sympathizing and homophobic ‘Quinn Norton’ out there.”

Atlantic

• 4 billboards outside Indian Wells. Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has the best welcome-back-to-work surprise for his wife, Serena Williams. On her way to Indian Wells, Calif. early next week, Williams will be greeted by giant images of her daughter, along with the caption, “Greatest momma of all time. G.M.O.A.T.”

Fortune

