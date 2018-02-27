Alexis Ohanian Celebrates Serena Williams' Return to Tennis With This Adorable Surprise

Any new mom will tell you that going back to work after giving birth is extremely trying. Alexis Ohanian’s strategy to make it a tiny bit easier on his wife, Serena Williams? Billboards. Four of them.

On Monday evening, the Reddit co-founder unveiled a large surprise for his tennis star wife. On her way to Indian Wells, Calif. early next week, Williams will be greeted by giant images of daughter, Alexis Jr., along with the caption, “Greatest momma of all time. G.M.O.A.T.”

The BNP Paribas Tournament, which begins next week, will mark Williams’ first in 14 months—since she famously won the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant with Alexis Jr.

Speculation about whether and when Williams would return to her sport has been widespread, particularly after news about the athlete’s postpartum complications became public.

Indian Wells is a venue of special significance for Williams, who boycotted it for 13 years after a racist incident in 2001. She ended her boycott in 2015, explaining the decision in a Time op-ed: “Indian Wells was a pivotal moment of my story, and I am a part of the tournament’s story as well. Together we have a chance to write a different ­ending.”

That ending is looking pretty adorable.