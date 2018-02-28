Ding dong. Amazon is buying smart doorbell maker Ring for a reported $1 billion, adding a device that could be integrated with its upcoming Key service that allows delivery people to leave packages inside customers’ homes. The buyout comes five years after Ring, then called Doorbot, was a failure on the show Shark Tank.

Splat. San Francisco data analytics startup Splunk is buying Phantom Cyber for $350 million. Phantom’s products help automate the work of IT security staff, many of whom use Splunk’s software to triage incidents within their security operations centers.

Bzzt. The Supreme Court heard arguments in Microsoft’s bid to ward off a valid search warrant for emails held on servers located outside of the United States. The SCOTUS blog has, as usual, a great summary of what went down. Sounds like no obvious consensus on how to rule emerged from the justices.

Boom. PayPal’s Venmo unit settled with the Federal Trade Commission over charges that the company didn’t accurately explain the security and privacy features of its app and how quickly customers could transfer money. FTC chairman Maureen Ohlhausen said the case “sends a strong message that financial institutions like Venmo need to focus on privacy and security from day one.” There definitely seems to be a message in the resolution, but given that it took three years for the FTC to act from initial reporting and no fine was imposed, or really any penalty at all, it might not be the one Ohlhausen claims. And recall, the FTC is a main cop on the net neutrality beat now.

Biff. PayPal competitor Square reported its fourth quarter adjusted revenue jumped 47% to $283 million as gross payment volume rose 31% to $17.9 billion. Wall Street wasn’t impressed with Square’s forecast however, and the company’s stock, which has nearly tripled over the past year, lost 1% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Bam. After hearing from AT&T and Verizon about their modest plans for 5G this year, Sprint and T-Mobile got a little more specific. Sprint said Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. would be first in its rollout, while T-Mobile said also Dallas and L.A. along with New York and Las Vegas would be among 30 cities getting its round one of 5G service. No current phones can use the super-fast 5G tech yet, however, and it will be a one- to two-year wait before many consumers get that capability.

Pfft. Harvard Business School professor Frances Frei didn’t last long as Uber’s senior vice president of leadership and strategy. Less than year after joining, she’s leaving. “When I got here, my goal was to train and teach executives how to manage better, but it became super apparent that the training needed to go way beyond that,” she told Recode.