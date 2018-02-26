Ivanka Trump Isn't So Sure That Her Father's Plan to Arm Teachers Will Protect Our Kids

Just days after her father controversially suggested teachers should be armed at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Ivanka Trump shared her own view on the matter.

President Trump suggested that “well-trained, gun-adept teachers and coaches” should carry arms in school, under a concealed carry permit last week, as it would “be a major deterrent” to potential future school shootings.

In an interview with NBC on Sunday, Ivanka conceded that she didn’t know if teachers bearing arms would make her children any safer. “Obviously, there would have to be an incredibly high standard for who would be able to bear arms in our school,” she went on. “But I think there is no one solution for creating safety.”

When asked whether she thought her father would seek her advice on the matter, she said, “I think that having a teacher who is armed who cares deeply about her students or his students and who is capable and qualified to bear arms is not a bad idea, but it is an idea that needs to be discussed.”