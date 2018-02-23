Term Sheet -- Friday, February 23

Happy Friday, Term Sheet readers.

FRESH FUNDING: If you haven’t paid attention to what Glossier’s Emily Weiss has been building, it’s time to start. Her beauty products company just raised $52 million in Series C funding. IVP and Index Ventures co-led the round, and were joined by investors including Forerunner Ventures, Thrive Capital, and 14W. In total, the startup has raised $86 million in venture funding. Here’s a fun fact: Glossier has a windowless, sixth-floor showroom in Manhattan that reportedly generates more sales revenue per square foot than the average Apple store.

Weiss, who has been called the “millennials’ Estée Lauder,” didn’t have such an easy time raising her first round of capital though. She visited 12 VC firms when she was pitching Glossier, and got 11 negative responses. and Forerunner Ventures’ Kirsten Green was the first, and only, to say yes. Green told Term Sheet that Weiss “has the right balance between an astute take on the market and ability to connect to the consumer.” Read the full Q&A with Green here.

PAY GAP: Barclays Investment Bank, the first big U.K. bank to publish its gender pay gap under the country’s new disclosure laws, has revealed that it pays its female investment bankers just under half as much as their male colleagues (on average). The pay gap widens to 79% for bonuses paid to employees at its corporate and investment bank.

Still, Barclays CEO Jes Staley said he is “confident that men and women across our organization are paid equally for doing the same job.” 🤔 As my colleague Kristen Bellstrom said in this morning’s Broadsheet, “the paytriarchy” will be the next chapter of the #MeToo movement.

PRIVATE EQUITY CONCERNS: Company valuations remain the No. 1 concern facing private equity fund managers, according to a survey done by Preqin. Here are the main takeaways:

• 58% of surveyed fund managers believe that pricing for portfolio companies is higher than 12 months ago.

• 30% reported they are finding it more difficult to find attractive investment opportunities.

• More than one third of managers are planning for lower returns because of higher valuations in the market. Only 11% are planning for increased returns.

High prices and increasing competition are likely to continue in 2018. “High asset pricing has been a prime concern for fund managers for the past two years, and this concern has only deepened over time,” said Preqin’s head of private equity products Christopher Elvin.

THIS JUST IN: Introducing the world’s newest dating app giant. Momo, the Chinese mobile social networking platform that recently got into dating services, acquired Tantan, China’s top dating app, for $600.9 million in an all-cash deal. Tantan had raised approximately approximately $107 million in venture funding from investors including Genesis Capital, YY.com, and SAIF Partners. Read more.