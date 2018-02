President Trump didn’t quite get the 3% GDP boost he was hoping for in 2017, but at 2.3%, the U.S. economy is chugging along. Meanwhile, India and China soared more than 6%, and overall global growth saw a 2.9% increase. Don’t bank on the good times lasting too long, though. Economists see risks in political unrest, trade wars, and overheated markets, and anticipate a slowdown by 2020.

Nicolas Rapp

A version of this article appears in the March 2018 issue of Fortune.