Uber Just Launched a New Option With Its Cheapest Fares Yet

Uber rides are about to get super cheap — even cheaper than UberPool — if you’re willing to do a little walking.

Not that much movement will be required — only within two blocks of your location — for Uber’s first new service in more than three years, Express Pool.

The ride-sharing company announced the service Wednesday, with the option made immediately available to customers in Los Angeles, San Diego and Denver. On Thursday, the service will expand to Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Miami, joining Boston and San Francisco (where it already piloted) before rolling out nationwide at a yet-to-be announced date.

What makes Express Pool so cheap compared to the standard Pool and UberX options is that it utilizes pickup points, where users are expected to walk, to offer fares discounted by at least 50 percent. The company says the new service will be 75% cheaper than UberX.

Those fares come not only at the cost of walking, but a slightly longer wait time — up to two minutes, according to Uber. But customers could find it worth it: A screenshot provided by Uber demonstrating the new service shows a ride in San Francisco during 8 a.m. rush hour costing just $2.95, according to the Washington Post.

Such fares will raise more questions about Uber’s ability to fairly compensate drivers, as well the company’s place alongside traditional mass transportation services. The immediate parallel is a bus, but Uber says it doesn’t see it that way.

“We don’t think that this is at all like a bus,” Ethan Stock, director of product for shared rides, said in a call with reporters this week, the Post reports. “Three of the fundamental things about how buses work is they have fixed pickup and drop-off spots, a fixed route and a fixed time schedule that they’re operating on. Everything about the Express Pool product is dynamic.”

Fortune has reached out to Uber for comment and will update this story when the company responds.