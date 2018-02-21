In a sign of the soon-to-change seasons, McDonald’s is once again welcoming the Shamrock Shake to its menu.

The green-hued, mint-flavored milkshakes will be offered at select McDonald’s locations beginning Feb. 21, according to an announcement from the chain. McDonald’s (mcd) offers the sweet treats every year leading up to Saint Patrick’s Day, typically beginning some time in February.

As in years past, fans are reacting to the return of the seasonal treat with enthusiasm — a lot of enthusiasm.

february 21st

you know what that means…

SHAMROCK SHAKE IS BACK BABY 😍

RT TO SAVE A LIFE — chase ღ (@chasekeithh) February 21, 2018

You’re in the @McDonalds drive-thru with your friend Carl. You say, “Ooo! I’m gonna get a Shamrock Shake, you want one too?!” Carl says, “Nah, they’re gross.” Carl is no longer your friend. Call us and we’ll remove Carl from your car. — Dixon Police (@DixonPolice) February 16, 2018

SHAMROCK SHAKES ARE BACK I REPEAT SHAMROCK SHAKES ARE BACK! IMMA SAY IT ONE MORE TIME FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK SHAMROCK SHAKES ARE BACK! 🍀 — gibby! (@gibsmcgeee) February 14, 2018

Though the Shamrock Shake has a cult following in its current iteration, the first recipe, which hit stores in 1970, used lemon-lime sherbet, according to Vox. It wasn’t until 1983 that McDonald’s starting selling the mint-and-vanilla confection fans know and love today, Vox adds, although some fans still say there’s a hint of lime in the frothy concoction.