Actor Ryan Reynolds is now the proud owner of a craft gin company, or at least part of one. He announced his ownership in Aviation Gin via an Instagram post Wednesday in which he commented: “I own nothing in this photo. Except that gin company.”

The company has not disclosed how much of the company Reynolds acquired or its purchase price. In an automated email response from his Aviation email address Reynolds does acknowledge that he’s relatively new to not only the gin business, but also Aviation’s gin. He tried it for the first time just a year ago.

“Since that day, I’ve spent my time finding some way to infiltrate the company,” said Reynolds, who has starred in films such as Deadpool, Green Lantern, and The Proposal. Given his limited knowledge, he promises fans that his investment doesn’t mean he’s in charge of everything now.

“I don’t know whose idea it was to allow me into the gin business, but I can assure you, there are smarter, more reasonable people in charge,” he said via email.

Reynolds was the 15th highest paid actor in Hollywood last year, taking home an estimated $21.5 million in pretax income in 2017, according to Forbes. And he’s not the first celebrity to get into the liquor business. Sean “Diddy” Combs owns part of Diageo’s Ciroc vodka, and George Clooney sold his tequila brand, Casamigos tequila, to Diego for $700 million in June.

Portland Ore.-based Aviation was previously exclusively owned by craft spirits importer Davos Brand. Its portfolio also includes TYKU Sake, Sombra Mezcal, and Astral Tequila. It acquired Aviation in Nov. 2016.

Reynolds jokes his responsibilities at the company are vast, and include being the face of the company as well as drinking the gin. He also says he will “sit in board meetings, imagining my own Red Wedding.”