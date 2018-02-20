Amazon Just Announced a New Whole Foods Perk for Some Users

In its latest discount roll-out since acquiring Whole Foods in 2017, Amazon announced on Tuesday it will offer 5% back to some Amazon credit card holders.

In conjunction with Whole Foods and Chase, Amazon has announced it will give 5% back on Whole Foods purchases made with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card and 3% back for the non-Prime version of the card. Amazon has been slashing prices and offering deals and discounts since it took over Whole Foods. Before the sale even closed in August 2017, the online retailer announced it would be slashing prices on the best selling staple items with more reductions to come. There was also a special deal on turkeys for Prime members at Thanksgiving.

The Prime Rewards card was introduced just over a year ago. It’s designed to encourage spending on Amazon.com and purchase of the retailer’s $99 per year Prime membership. This latest announcement doubles down on those incentives. Cardholders get 1% to 2% back on all purchases made with the card, but the Whole Foods perk will be the first time Amazon has offered up to 5% back on purchases made outside its own website.

While Amazon has slashed prices and offered new services such as free two-hour delivery on Whole Foods items in select cities, things haven’t been so rosy behind the scenes. The grocery chain reportedly has faced supply chain issues that some attribute to the new inventory-management system.