Smith & Wesson Made the AR-15 Used in Florida School Massacre

The semi-automatic AR-15 assault rifle used in the Parkland, Florida school shooting Wednesday was manufactured by American Outdoor Brands Corp., according to Jonathon Fishman of the Broward County Sheriff’s Department.

The company was formerly known as Smith & Wesson Corp. Seventeen people were killed and 14 injured in the attack.

Gunmakers have faced litigation in the past when their weapons were used in mass shootings. Survivors of those killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut sued the manufacturer of the rifle used in that instance, a Bushmaster AR-15. The suit was dismissed because a judge ruled the manufacturer was protected by the federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which prevents firearms companies from being held liable for crimes committed with their products. The plaintiffs attempted to revive the suit last fall.

American Outdoor Brands saw stocks jump 4.3 percent in early trading on Thursday morning, as is common during a mass shooting, but was up only 1.6 percent by the afternoon. Smith & Wesson also manufactured a firearm owned by the gunman who attacked a Colorado movie theater in 2012.

American Outdoor Brands didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment on the matter made after regular business hours.