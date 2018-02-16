My wife will disagree with the following statement, but I genuinely appreciate being told I’m full of it. Okay, that’s not even remotely true. But I do enjoy being challenged either on my assumptions or my arguments.

That’s why I thoroughly enjoyed a note I received this week from Curt Schacker, an executive in San Francisco with a company called Evrythng, which runs a platform that lets owners of physical goods track them digitally.

“I’ve noticed in a few recent posts that you’ve taken great umbrage at the adverse, even devastating effect that Facebook and other social media sites have had on the news industry,” writes Schacker. “While this is undoubtedly true, is it really any different from how tech has eviscerated so many other industries? For example, the entire retail sector looks like it’s going to be swallowed whole by Amazon. I know the Facebook stuff hits you where you live, but would someone working at Sears feel any different as they watch their 126-year-old company rendered irrelevant? Maybe news is a special case because of its critical role in our democracy, but where will our country be when Amazon has a monopoly on everything we buy? My point is that as a journalist, I think you should be consistent on this issue. If you are outraged for your industry, then be just as outraged—and sympathetic—for others.”

Seeing as Schacker cleverly played the democracy card, I can’t use that argument against him. And he’s right, I’m angry that Facebook and Google hollowed out my industry—just as Walmart hollowed out Main Street retail and Amazon is attempting to hollow out Walmart.

There’s a capitalist counterargument here, and I got it recently when I was whining to a fellow journalist, who responded that Facegoogle beat us fairly and squarely in the marketplace for ideas, just as disruptors, digital and otherwise, have done in other industries.

One quibble in my defense: The consumer has been well served by Amazon’s innovation. Shopping malls might no longer be the community commons they were, but no one would argue goods or services are less available or that prices generally have spiked. In the wake of revenue-sucking innovation by Google and Facebook we’re left with clickbait, aggregation drivel, headlines that don’t inform, and fake news—by which I mean misinformation attacks by hostile governments and crooks, not factual mistakes by hardworking journalists or articles the President of the United States doesn’t like.

So thanks for challenging me, Curt. I’ll think about your admonition to be consistent. And I’ll keep hoping quality journalism doesn’t go the way of the Sears catalog.

***

Have a good weekend. I’m off next week. I’ll be back in your inboxes Feb. 26th.