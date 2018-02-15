Jeffrey Tambor Is Leaving Amazon's 'Transparent' Over Sexual Harassment Claims

Jeffrey Tambor reportedly will not return to Amazon’s award-winning series Transparent due to sexual harassment allegations brought against the actor over three months ago.

Last year, after two transgender actresses who worked with Tambor on Transparent accused him of inappropriate behavior, the actor initially seemed to indicate that he would leave Transparent before the show’s upcoming fifth season. But a representative for Tambor later clarified that a final decision had not been made on his future on the streaming program. (A third woman later made similar allegations against him.) Tambor has denied any allegations of sexual harassment against him, while Amazon had reportedly been investigating the claims.

In November, Tambor said he could not “see how I can return to Transparent,” with the actor citing the “politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set.” And, on Thursday, Deadline first reported that Tambor is officially done on Transparent after four seasons with the TV series. Amazon has not revealed any details of its investigation, but sources told Deadline that Tambor’s behavior “could not be justified or excused under scrutiny.” An Amazon spokesperson confirmed to Fortune that Tambor is not returning for the series’ fifth season.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Transparent series creator Jill Soloway told Deadline in a statement: “We are taking definitive action to ensure our workplace respects the safety and dignity of every individual, and are taking steps to heal as a family.”

Tambor won two Emmy Awards for his work as the lead actor on Transparent, a drama-comedy series in which he played the transgender character Maura Pfefferman. Also last year, Amazon Studios chief Roy Price was forced to resign over sexual harassment allegations that came to light early on in the Hollywood “Me Too” movement that has resulted in similar claims being brought against a string of powerful men in the entertainment industry. At Amazon rival Netflix, allegations of sexual misconduct against actor Kevin Spacey forced his removal from the political drama House of Cards, where he had been the lead character. In both cases, the shows are moving on without their former leads.