Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman’s scorched-earth campaign against her former employers continued on CBS’ Celebrity Big Brother with a new target: Vice President Mike Pence.

The reality TV star who served less than a year in her White House role as director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison previously told her fellow celebrity housemates that she would “never . . . in a million years, never” vote again for President Donald Trump. But on Monday night’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother, Manigault Newman (who is more commonly referred to by only her first name) also went out of her way to warn her co-stars about what she described as the “scary” prospect of the vice president ascending to the nation’s highest office if Trump is impeached.

“Can I just say this? As bad as y’all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence,” Omarosa said on the episode that aired on Monday.

She added that anyone wishing for Trump to be removed from office, “would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became president . . . he’s extreme.” Omarosa then appeared to mock what she said is Pence’s belief that Jesus Christ speaks to him and tells him what to say. “I’m Christian. I love Jesus,” she said, “But, he thinks Jesus tells him to say things—I’m like, ‘Jesus didn’t say that.’ Scary.”

In the initial month’s of Trump’s presidency, Omarosa was reportedly among his staff of trusted advisors. She was once a three-time contestant on various iterations of NBC’s The Apprentice, the reality TV show formerly hosted by the president. But the arrival of current White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, which led to something of a staff shakeup in several corners of the White House, also reportedly sped Omarosa’s own departure from government employment. She left the White House in a reportedly tumultuous removal in December.

Last week, White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah responded to questions about Omarosa in a press conference. “Omarosa was fired three times on The Apprentice and this was the fourth time we let her go,” Shah said in reference to her dismissal three months ago. “She had limited contact with the president while here. She has no contact now.”