Snowboarding icon Shaun White is competing in his fourth Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, so you would think he’s seen everything by now. But the 2018 Winter Olympics still managed to present the man nicknamed “The Flying Tomato” with something new: his own $1,000 cheeseburger.

White reportedly ventured out in PyeongChang to sample a burger named after the red-headed snowboarder—it’s called “The Flying Tomato” burger—that costs one million won (South Korea’s currency), which converts to roughly $920 in U.S. dollars. According to Reuters, restaurant owner Cha Gwen Sol created the burger in honor of White with the hope that the two-time Olympic gold medalist would come sample his signature sandwich. The menu even notes that the item is only available for Shaun White himself. “My wish for your gold medal,” the menu reportedly reads.

The burger comes with two patties, two types of cheese, and two chicken wings.

As it turns out, the restaurant’s plan worked. White visited the establishment, which gave him one “The Flying Tomato” burger for free. The “Is it real? This is Shaun White? It is not a dream? Shaun White tells me it is real. Oh my God, unbelievable,” Cha told Reuters. White’s coach, J.J. Thomas, even documented White enjoying his namesake burger in a video that was posted to Instagram and later deleted.

Shaun White apparently eating The Flying Tomato burger today via coach JJ Thomas’ Instagram. pic.twitter.com/p6IEdedOvF — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) February 11, 2018

White won gold medals at his first two Winter Olympics, in 2006 and 2010, but finished fourth in the Sochi Winter Olympics four years ago. His first event in PyeongChang, a qualifying round for the men’s half-pipe competition, airs Monday night at 11:30 p.m ET on NBCSN.