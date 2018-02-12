KFC's Scratch 'N' Sniff Valentines Smell Like Fried Chicken

If you’re a fan of corny Valentines, then you may want to stop at your local KFC this week.

The fried chicken chain is celebrating the day of love by offering customers free limited-edition Valentines featuring its founder, Colonel Sanders (in this case, the image is of a male Colonel, not Reba McEntire, who recently signed on play to role in commercials). Each Valentine includes its own funny KFC-related heartwarming message and a scratch ‘n’ sniff that lets you “indulge in the heavenly aroma of the Colonel’s 11 herbs and spices” with that special someone.

KFC is giving four Valentines to customers who buy a $10 Chicken Share (a meal designed for two). If you can’t make it to KFC before the big day but still want to pass out a few of the Colonel’s Valentines, KFC has also partnered with GIF search engine Tenor on a few digital options as well.

Here are a few of the highlights of the Valentines:

“I’d be with you all the time if only I could. You make me feel so finger-lickin’ good.”

“You have the secret recipe to my heart.”

“I fell in love the first moment I slaw you.”