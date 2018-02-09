Increasingly, employees are asking for more from companies than just a paycheck and an ID badge—they want to know their work has a positive impact. But corporate philanthropic contributions these days often seem like little more than PR campaigns. Not so at these companies, which truly go above and beyond in their mission to give back—donating cash, expertise, and lots (and lots) of volunteer hours. Fortune partner Great Place to Work combed through hundreds of thousands of employee surveys to compile the following list of the U.S. companies that workers say are doing the best job at making a difference.

1. Salesforce

Employees say:

“Salesforce really cares about giving back to the community. You get additional time off specifically for volunteering, and my manager strongly encourages me to take it, and takes her time herself. I feel like I can trust executives to ‘put their money where their mouth is’ when they make commitments. For example, Marc Benioff himself personally supports a variety of causes, as well as advocating for them publicly.”

“Salesforce’s dedication to Volunteer Time Off and other philanthropic initiatives is unlike anything I’ve experienced or even heard about at other companies. It is an important part of our culture from top to bottom.”

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco

Industry: Information Technology

Worldwide employees: 27,070

Total Philanthropic Donations: $177,200,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

2. Bank of America

Employees say:

“Our volunteer efforts are second-to-none. We are encouraged to engage in our community as a way to make our city better. This means discussions about economic mobility, race relations, hunger and literacy, and any other issue that we feel personally inspired to support. Each employee is given two hours a week to volunteer to help spark that process.”

“The company is constantly looking for ways to contribute to the community. Recently we had a book drive and donated over 450 books to a local community outreach center.”

U.S. headquarters: Charlotte, N.C.

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Worldwide employees: 200,000

Total Philanthropic Donations: $176,173,927

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

3. Cisco

Employees say:

“The community service program is outstanding, whether donating funds or time. Five work days annually for giving back to the community is generous. I love reading the stories of how employees have chosen to use their time around the world. The matching gift program is extremely generous, and the funds provided for volunteer hours is so beneficial.”

“I love the unique week of time off we get to volunteer in the community.That shows that Cisco is committed to being a part of the community and makes me proud to work here.”

U.S. headquarters: San Jose, Calif.

Industry: Information Technology

Worldwide employees: 72,063

Total Philanthropic Donations: $309,400,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

Employees say:

“Volunteering with community programs (individually or as part of a group) is both encouraged and supported with financial gift programs to these organizations and time away from work to support the community (for instance the United Way Day of Action). To me, this shows that “Merck gives back” is not just a slogan, but a way of doing business and being a good neighbor and citizen in the local community.”

“It’s great that they encourage you to volunteer during work hours. Volunteering gives you the personal satisfaction of knowing that you’re helping out while making you feeling more fulfilled. It makes you a more well-rounded person.”

U.S. headquarters: Kenilworth, N.J.

Industry: Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals

Worldwide employees: 69,000

Total Philanthropic Donations: $910,600,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

5. Nvidia

Employees say:

“Nvidia is committed to supporting our community and making it a better place to live. Several years ago we opted out of holiday parties and instead spent that money and hundreds/thousands of employee hours to invest in refreshing schools nearby with facelifts, new equipment, sod, murals, new paint. It brings Nvidian’s together for a common good, benefits schools in dire need of an upgrade and is a great team building activity. That is just one example.”

“Instead of spending money on a Christmas holiday party, we volunteer and help out the local community in our yearly event called Project Inspire. We team up to tackle things like improving local high school classrooms or enhancing playgrounds.”

U.S. headquarters: Santa Clara, Calif.

Industry: Information Technology

Worldwide employees: 10,771

Total Philanthropic Donations: $8,320,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

6. Deloitte

Employees say:

“Deloitte is committed to its communities in which it does work—especially looking for opportunities to support underprivileged members of the community. Not only do we set aside Impact Day, but we also actively support individuals pursue their passions with local charities.”

“Deloitte invests in being a good member of its community, wherever we are. Impact Day, a day of service, is an amazing keystone event, but community service also is supported and encouraged throughout the year.”

U.S. headquarters: New York City

Industry: Professional Services

Worldwide employees: 87,091

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

7. Intuit

Employees say:

“There is a sense of community. Whether it is to answer the call of urgent help needed by a local non-profit or to help one of our own, the company is full of great people who rally together to help. For example, an organization that helps homeless teens had their pantry robbed. One of the Intuit employees found out and started an immediate food drive and everyone started contributing. That’s just one example.”

“I’m very proud that one of our values is “We Care and Give Back,” this is a genuine value, from the special weeks of service Intuit holds to the fact that we have up to 32 hours a year we can spend on volunteer activities to serve our community.”

U.S. headquarters: Mountain View, Calif.

Industry: Information Technology

Worldwide employees: 8,223

Total Philanthropic Donations: $49,554,024

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

8. AbbVie

Employees say:

“AbbVie lets employees participate in events that benefit the community: Helping a local school set up its renovated library; assisting with cleanup a nearby state park; many other things too. ”

“AbbVie goes above and beyond to give back to the communities in which its employees work and live, and encourages employees to participate by volunteering (allowing time off to do so). ”

U.S. headquarters: North Chicago

Industry: Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals

Worldwide employees: 27,910

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

9. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Employees say:

“In terms of non-profit philanthropic organizations, the fact that we focus on impact investing sets us apart to some degree. Every dollar that we invest with our partners is scrutinized to ensure that it is directly impacting a root cause of inequity. That makes it easy to see the line between one’s work and the benefit it provides. This feeling that you are providing genuine value to the world community is intensely satisfying.”

“We have 3:1 matching gifts for employee charitable donations including a new program to honor employee anniversary milestones at 5, 10, 15, 20, etc. years by giving $5,000+ for employees to donate. ”

U.S. headquarters: Seattle

Worldwide employees: 1,531

Total Philanthropic Donations: 9,522,950

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

10. Autodesk

Employees say:

“The way this company cares about the community, I’ve never been involved with another company that gives so much back. They offer so many ways for employees to be involved with volunteering, matching donations, even donating money to match volunteer hours. ”

“The Autodesk Foundation is unique in my experience, and engages with the community in ways that benefits the community and is consistent with Autodesk’s core strategies—it’s a model for how corporations can and should add value to the community.”

U.S. headquarters: San Rafael, Calif.

Industry: Information Technology

Worldwide employees: 8,794

Total Philanthropic Donations: $20,900,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

11. Dixon Schwabl

Employees say:

“As someone new to the company, I love seeing how compassionate everyone is. I have yet to come across someone working here that isn’t involved with helping others in our community. I love that, it is so beautiful. I have also seen people band together to help one another during personal strife, without any hesitations. The people here, starting from the very top, are amazing! I am so glad that I am here and a part of this wonderful group of people. ”

“Each year we are given one free day of PTO to volunteer in the community. They also organize group volunteer opportunities based on people’s interests quarterly. This has allowed me to get involved in organizations I wouldn’t have had a chance to.”

U.S. headquarters: Victor, N.Y.

Industry: Advertising & Marketing

U.S. employees: 120

Total Philanthropic Donations: $1,600,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

12. NuStar Energy

Employees say:

“Nustar also cares about the community and being able to help others, this is very genuine as it comes from the top. They also participate and donate to help others less fortunate. This is an amazing company to work for. ”

“The emphasis on giving back to the community is what drew me to NuStar in the first place. There are several opportunities for many different causes at any given time. There is something for everyone!”

U.S. headquarters: San Antonio, Texas

Industry: Transportation

Worldwide employees: 1,684

Total Philanthropic Donations: $9,030,223

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

13. Cadence

Employees say:

“Many of us like to volunteer for community services, and the company recently expanded the volunteer time-off program and corporate matching of donations.”

“Cadence’s desire to help the community and allow employees to take additional time off to support their local charities demonstrates the company’s desire to give back and allow for good work/life balance. ”

U.S. headquarters: San Jose, Calif.

Industry: Electronics

Worldwide employees: 7,126

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

14. VMware

Employees say:

“Aside from its ability to adapt and continually make industry changing contributions, this place is so philanthropic and conscious of society and the Earth. I have never felt so much inspiration to give back to my community or to adjust my lifestyle to be less of a strain on the Earth. And the best part is the company rewards you for doing so. I give this credit to our leader, Pat Gelsinger, who truly lives the values he speaks.”

“VMWare gives so much back to the community. I’ve been here 4 months and have already done Habitat for Humanity during work hours and at new hire training we did a charity event assisting the homeless in the Bay Area.”

U.S. headquarters: Palo Alto, Calif.

Industry: Information Technology

Worldwide employees: 21,098

Total Philanthropic Donations: $7,456,480

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

15. Patagonia

Employees say:

“Placing value on the environment and humanity above company profits—using the least harmful factories, using the least harmful methods to obtain raw materials for products, endorsing and supporting eco-friendly people & organizations, being a platform for positive social change through communications and rallying on the website and in interviews with the press, encouraging employees to enjoy time in nature and with each other during the workday, providing employees with opportunities to come together to work on community efforts as part of their workday, etc., etc.—carrying out all of these practices and ending up as an extremely successful company creates a very rare and positive example for the world, and it also creates a feeling of pride in me to be working for such a company.”

“Environmental activism in every store, opportunities to be involved with grassroots environmental groups. Great support in planning fun and creative events for the community.”

U.S. headquarters: Ventura, Calif.

Industry: Retail

Worldwide employees: 2,120

Total Philanthropic Donations: $10,900,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

16. Ultimate Software

Employees say:

“Ultimate also gives back to the community on a regular basis, and invites all employees to join, by giving us paid time off for community service outside our standard PTO. We also have various community service groups that are open to anyone in the company, for a variety of causes.”

“We do so many charity events, for example at a recent conference we raised money for a hospice care facility that cared for a former employee who recently passed and as a team building activity we all built 100 bikes for Kids in Distress.”

U.S. headquarters: Weston, Fla.

Industry: Information Technology

Worldwide employees: 3,792

Total Philanthropic Donations: $2,244,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

17. Genentech

Employees say:

“Genentech Gives Back is not just a banner but a philosophy to take time to give back locally to our community. I really look forward to the time dedicated to give back to my community and know that this attitude prevails from coast to coast within our Genentech family.”

“I love how much Genentech cares about giving back to the community. This is one of the reasons why I am so proud to work here. I know that giving back to the community locally as well as globally is one of the values that Genentech keeps at heart.”

U.S. headquarters: South San Francisco

Industry: Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals

U.S. employees: 15,064

Offers PTO for Volunteering: No

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

18. Roche Diagnostics

Employees say:

“We are encouraged to attend events such as the Keep Indianapolis Beautiful event and the Roche Open (proceeds go to charity) even though they occur during working hours.”

“Roche continually looks for ways to enrich its employees’ lives and positively impact the community. Volunteer opportunities abound and Roche’s strategic giving is impressive. ”

U.S. headquarters: Indianapolis, Ind.

Industry: Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals

Worldwide employees: 94,000

Total Philanthropic Donations: $8,000,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

19. Texas Health Resources

Employees say:

“One of the reasons Texas Health Resources is a great place to work is because our employees not only care for one another but they also care about the surrounding community. A unique example of this would be the THR Associates Campaign as well as the Employee Community Giving Campaign. Every year THR employees are given the opportunity to participate in the Associates Campaign; which helps fund select programs throughout the THR System. Additionally, employees can donate to local North Texas nonprofit organizations that share THR’s Mission, Vision, and Values during the Employee Community Giving Campaign. ”

“THR is a community focused organization, not just when it comes to healthcare, but about serving the community overall. We have FREE shred day and time off to volunteer with any organization we choose and I can’t say enough about that! ”

U.S. headquarters: Arlington, Texas

Industry: Health Care

U.S. employees: 21,686

Total Philanthropic Donations: $871,602,176

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: No

20. Elevation Church

Employees say:

“This organization encourages growth and community with staff gatherings and events to commemorate significant milestones in our church. I have never worked for an organization that cares so much about the wellbeing of their employees and their families like this organization does.”

“I love that what we do changes people’s lives and we keep that in front of ourselves constantly. We talk about stories of life change in department meetings, at all-staff meetings and we’re encouraged to share them with any volunteer teams we lead.”

U.S. headquarters: Matthews, N.C.

Worldwide employees: 5

Total Philanthropic Donations: $5,657,422

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: No

21. Kronos

Employees say:

“Kronos truly cares about giving back to the community. They often sponsor work days at local schools, encourage local volunteering and donate to charities.”

“Kronos invests in the community. I love it that the company sponsors it and makes it happen; the company isn’t just giving people a ‘volunteer day’ each year and leaving it to us to figure out how to spend that day.”

U.S. headquarters: Lowell, Mass.

Industry: Information Technology

Worldwide employees: 5,274

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

22. Stryker

Employees say:

“Stryker is committed to the community and giving back to a number of organizations. It is great to see the highest level of management volunteering in the community, donating both time and money. I also think the work we do with Operation Smile is amazing and life changing for the patients as well as the volunteers.”

“We are encouraged to contribute to making healthcare better as well as making our community better and serving those around us, and we do it as teams and as individuals and certainly more than two days per year in the majority of peoples’ cases!”

U.S. headquarters: Kalamazoo, Mich.

Industry: Manufacturing & Production

Worldwide employees: 28,933

Total Philanthropic Donations: $38,900,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

23. Veterans United Home Loans

Employees say:

“The company gives constantly. Much of the focus is on the community and culture here. We have numerous fun events, groups, and opportunities to get involved on a personal level. I am in a Dad’s group and a Bible study every week. I ride with a group of about 100 folks in the MS150 in the fall. Pretty awesome stuff!”

“How we give back—we give back to the community through volunteer hours to large donations like no other company I have encountered. We also give back to our employees with an outstanding culture of recognition and fun. It truly is unique. ”

U.S. headquarters: Columbia, Mo.

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

U.S. employees: 2,419

Total Philanthropic Donations: $9,571,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: No

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

24. Workday

Employees say:

“Community involvement—there have been numerous times when out and about while wearing a Workday t-shirt that I have been approached about some of the volunteer work I or other workmates have been involved—just random people thanking us…makes you feel good and when they ask about what Workday does it surprises them that a tech company gives back so much ”

“Workday offers so many opportunities to volunteer and help the community. I’ve always wanted to do some of these things but always made an excuse. Workday gives you the avenue to do this and encourages it. Working here has made me a better person. ”

U.S. headquarters: Pleasanton, Calif.

Industry: Information Technology

Worldwide employees: 7060

Total Philanthropic Donations: 3424426

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

25. American Transmission Company

Employees say:

“ATC supports the community. We are given 15 personal days which can be used for sick OR for volunteering! I’ve been here only 2 months and I’ve already participated in one day of volunteering with my team, and have been invited to participate in another. My manager discussed with me before I started that because my children’s school is a 503(c) organization, I can use that time to volunteer for their school. And as if that wasn’t good enough, you can roll those days over if you don’t use them.”

“I very much enjoy the volunteer activities that are encouraged. I feel great personally after volunteering. And I very much appreciate the shared experience it allows me to have with the people that I spend most of my time with 5+ days a week.”

U.S. headquarters: Waukesha, Wis.

Industry: Manufacturing & Production

U.S. employees: 659

Total Philanthropic Donations: $737,305

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

26. Voya Financial

Employees say:

“There is a big emphasis on helping the community as well as our customers. There is month-long giving campaign each year to encourage employees to donate to charities, paid time off is given to participant in volunteer activities, and a big part of our annual review is based on how we have improved the lives of our customers.”

“The company culture is very community and volunteer oriented. The commitment from senior management to give back to all the communities we do business in is truly amazing and gives employees a great deal of pride.”

U.S. headquarters: New York City

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Worldwide employees: 6,601

Total Philanthropic Donations: $6,680,430

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

27. Crowe Horwath

Employees say:

“Crowe management and employees genuinely care about one another, and this caring internal community transcends into a caring spirit for the external community. Crowe is very involved in community financial and volunteer support—possibly one of the greatest contributors to various organizations in the area!”

“I think the atmosphere of giving back to the community sets this company apart. The company goes to great lengths to make sure that each employee has the opportunity to serve their community in any way they can.”

U.S. headquarters: Chicago

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. employees: 3,600

Total Philanthropic Donations: $1,650,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

28. West Monroe Partners

Employees say:

“The Fischer Fellowship sponsors employees for 6 weeks to 6 months to volunteer for meaningful global causes. This program supports a handful of candidates annually, and is a concrete example of West Monroe’s commitment to the people at our firm and the global community we are part of.”

“West Monroe Partners provides ample opportunities to give back to the community while rewarding those who do to gain additional PTO. This motivates the employees to be part of the community but in a meaningful way.”

U.S. headquarters: Chicago

Industry: Professional Services

Worldwide employees: 850

Total Philanthropic Donations: $750,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

29. Adobe Systems

Employees say:

“There are almost weekly listings of ways that we can, and are encouraged, to contribute back to the community. Ranging from charitable donations to volunteer work to even organizing events of our own. I know that other companies also do this, but I have not seen it so openly on display with regular reminders not only on our intranet but also in the elevators and in weekly company emails. I feel that there is a very sincere fostering of giving back to the community.”

“They have always given back to the communities where we operate. They match employee donations up to $10,000 a year. When really bad things happen in the world, they sometimes will match employee donations 2-1. Hard to beat that.”

U.S. headquarters: San Jose, Calif.

Industry: Information Technology

Worldwide employees: 17,373

Total Philanthropic Donations: $37,867,480

Offers PTO for Volunteering: No

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

30. Old Navy

Employees say:

“What makes Gap Inc. a great place to work is the emphasis it puts on community. The company strives to give to the community not just financially but also from a hands on approach. There is constantly a community volunteer or outreach program going on. If you volunteer on your own outside of work, the company will match your hours and give a donation to your non-profit for the time you volunteer, which is AMAZING!”

“The amount of community service and volunteering that we do as a brand is amazing. From a store level upward the differences we make in our communities is absolutely amazing, and something I am extremely proud of. ”

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco

Industry: Retail

Worldwide employees: 57,115

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

31. Baird

Employees say:

“Baird not only encourages us to have a positive impact on the community they help facilitate. The provide time to volunteer in the community. They also provide financial resources, through the charitable giving matching program. This is important to me because we a successful company and we should be giving back in as many ways as possible. Through their commitment to community, Baird provides opportunities to every employee no matter what your role may be in the company.”

“I love the fact that we have Baird Cares Days and can use them to volunteer in the community. We also have a full week dedicated to giving back to the community. I am also very happy that we have matching contributions for our charitable gifts.”

U.S. headquarters: Milwaukee, Wis.

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Worldwide employees: 3,338

Total Philanthropic Donations: $4,332,147

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

32. American Express

Employees say:

“American Express makes a great effort to have employees feel connect to each other and to the community. We do office wide events such as family movie night as well as volunteer activities as a team/department at least once a quarter. This helps us stay a tight knit group who has more in common that just a job.”

“I really appreciate the Serve2gether program. I’ve been active in my community and I’ve applied for a grant ($500) from AXP for the last few years for Keep Taylor Beautiful. $500 is a lot of money for a small non-profit that uses 100% volunteer labor!”

U.S. headquarters: New York City

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Worldwide employees: 54,879

Total Philanthropic Donations: $36,000,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

33. Cornerstone OnDemand

Employees say:

“Its dedication to maintaining a strong culture is key for the organization. Even as it grows, things change, but the culture seems to remain the same, which is great! The Foundation is also something that really sticks out about the organization. How we assist others in need like disasteready.org, etc. Just recently our company matched all funds that we, as employees, contributed towards the Hurricane Disasters in Houston, etc. Really cool how we interact with the non-profit community!”

“Cornerstone consistently encourages employees to get involved in the community. I was able to participate in SPARK, a mentorship program that pairs us with students in under-served communities to educate them on the benefits staying in school.”

U.S. headquarters: Santa Monica, Calif.

Industry: Information Technology

Worldwide employees: 1,952

Total Philanthropic Donations: $150,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

34. Clif Bar & Company

Employees say:

“ Having a company that not only has values, but leverages them, celebrates them and keeps them alive in the organization is great. Clif Bar goes one step (or ten steps) further with the Aspirations. They give life to everything we do and serve as a barometer for the success and decision criteria for everything we undertake as a company. Using the aspirations has led us to not only expand our business but to also work to the greater good even without a direct gain for the company; only because it is the right thing to do for the world. For example fighting for the rights of farmers in our supply chain. It could end up costing us more, but it’s the right thing to do for those farmers and humanity as a whole. Never before have I seen a company operate with such a higher purpose.”

“There are many opportunities to get involved with things I care about. Community service projects are hosted frequently. I can also donate bars or money (matched up to $2K) to an organization of my choice. I love this! ”

U.S. headquarters: Emeryville, Calif.

Industry: Manufacturing & Production

Worldwide employees: 1,111

Total Philanthropic Donations: $8,916,263

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

35. SAP America

Employees say:

“SAP does great things for the community and really puts an emphasis on giving back. We have lots of service opportunities internally that make us feel like we are making a difference in the world, not just within our company.”

“The company also encourages employees in supporting non-work activities. These are typically charitable or community improvement events. These make the employees feel connected to the community, supportive and proud of SAP in its participation.”

U.S. headquarters: Newtown Square, Pa.

Industry: Information Technology

Worldwide employees: 84,962

Total Philanthropic Donations: $4,350,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

36. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Employees say:

“As an organization, I truly believe that Children’s is mission-driven in all that we do. While I am non-clinical, I am reminded everyday of the important work that we do here. When children have nowhere else to turn, we are their advocates. When families experience the worst-case scenario, we support them. Our nurses, physicians, volunteers, and other staff all care deeply about the children we care for. It is not uncommon for our staff to volunteer their free time at the hospital, because they want to do more for our patients. Children’s may not be perfect, but it is an absolutely incredible organization that is dedicated to making children’s lives better. I am proud to work for Children’s—too many times to count, I’ve been stopped while wearing Children’s-branded clothing, always someone expressing admiration and gratitude for the work we do.”

“Children’s is filled with caregivers and volunteers whose efforts provide an overwhelmingly positive atmosphere for patients and parents in their times of greatest weakness. The difference we make in people’s lives is visible on their faces.”

U.S. headquarters: Atlanta

Industry: Health Care

U.S. employees: 9,090

Total Philanthropic Donations: $205,500,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: No

37. Capital One Financial

Employees say:

“The opportunity to give back to the community in volunteerism is encouraged, even during working hours. There are always several opportunities available, for varying different skill levels, including on-site opportunities. Recently I was able to sign up to assist in the build of the various components needed to construct wheel chair ramps, and I was able to do it onsite, and then go back to my desk & continue my regularly scheduled work. Where else are you able to do that?”

“I’m excited about the community efforts Capital One has in the community. I love seeing the company I work for take an interest in my city by investing resources in supporting local interests, like recycling and composting through local farms.”

U.S. headquarters: McLean, Va.

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Worldwide employees: 47,148

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

38. PricewaterhouseCoopers

Employees say:

“PwC cares. They care for us, the team members, as well as the community at large. It feels good to see the way our leadership responds to all of the issues of the nation. This goes for our local leadership also. I look forward to coming to work each morning, so something must be going well.”

“PwC is a great place to work because it is a company that invests in you and the community and gives you a lot of diverse opportunities to learn and grow as a professional while making a difference in solving problems.”

U.S. headquarters: New York City

Industry: Professional Services

Worldwide employees: 223,000

Total Philanthropic Donations: $98,296,033

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

39. Synchrony Financial

Employees say:

“Synchrony cares about the community and its employees. The company strives to promote others by encouragement and training. I know this from my own personal experience. I started in Customer Service and when the opportunity presented itself to move to Fraud, my manager worked with me to ensure I would be ready to grow. When I was selected for the position, I began to volunteer more and become more active with the community.”

“We have lot of volunteering activities, which gives us an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of many underprivileged children. I feel this unique trait makes this a great place to work.”

U.S. headquarters: Stamford, Conn.

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

U.S. employees: 9,488

Total Philanthropic Donations: $5,190,175

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

40. Novo Nordisk

Employees say:

“The Novo Nordisk Triple Bottom Line is not something management just talks about—everyone is aware of it and is encouraged to do everything to make it happen. Most department meetings involve an activity to give back to the community. There are many opportunities to be involved in giving back.”

“I’ve never worked for a company that cared so much about giving back to the community and giving employees time off from work to do that. I’ve participated in more social giving program in the last two years here, than my 20 year career.”

U.S. headquarters: Plainsboro, N.J.

Industry: Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals

Worldwide employees: 40,522

Total Philanthropic Donations: $9,000,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

41. Cooley

Employees say:

“Cooley is special because they truly care about giving back to the community. The Boston office raised $33,718 for the Greater Boston Food Bank as part pf the Legal Food Frenzy competition. With the money Cooley raised, it was enough food to provide approximately 101,154 meals to people in need throughout Massachusetts. Cooley won the ‘Most Raised Overall by a Law Firm’ for a record setting third year in a row.”

“There are many opportunities to give back to the community, whether by working with Rebuilding Together, encouraging pro bono work, fundraising for families during Christmas, among many other things!”

U.S. headquarters: Palo Alto, Calif.

Industry: Professional Services

Worldwide employees: 2,055

Total Philanthropic Donations: $37,420,973

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: No

42. Edward Jones

Employees say:

“The company also focuses on giving back to the community, we have two major campaigns for United Way and Arts and Education but help many other organizations throughout St. Louis throughout the year. Edward Jones provides several volunteer projects that associates can help out with during the year and provides one day a year we can volunteer with any organization we want.”

“The firm has a HUGE heart and gives back to the community in so many ways: United Way, Junior Achievement, Race for the Cure, LGBT walk, AHA, St Louis Arts, etc. There are many opportunities to get engaged and you are given the time to get involved.”

U.S. headquarters: St. Louis

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Worldwide employees: 44,039

Total Philanthropic Donations: $11,200,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: No

43. World Wide Technology

Employees say:

“Every employee is offered and encouraged to take an extra day of paid time off, called a ‘Day of Caring’ to give back to the community in whatever your service passion might be. It is encouraged to take this day with your team to make a stronger impact in the community. This is in addition to the matching charitable contributions from the company.”

“One of the big reasons I came to WWT was because of their commitment to community and giving back. This is something I am committed to personally and I enjoy working for a company who shares the same values.”

U.S. headquarters: St. Louis

Industry: Information Technology

Worldwide employees: 4,200

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

44. Ernst & Young

Employees say:

“EY also cares about our Community and gives back. Once a month we have a denim day. We donate $5 to a Non-profit organization (different every month) and get to wear jeans to work that day to represent the organization we donated to. We also have Connect Day every year where EY employees volunteer their time for the day and give back to the community. EY also participates in 5k run/walks and we run the absolute best Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day Event every year in April.”

“It’s a broader purpose of using what we do as an organization to make the world overall a better place. I believe this purpose unites our people. One specific example is EY Connect Day when everyone spends a day volunteering as a group.”

U.S. headquarters: New York City

Industry: Professional Services

Worldwide employees: 228,041

Total Philanthropic Donations: $55,598,683

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

45. SAS Institute

Employees say:

“SAS provides us many opportunities to volunteer within the community. I was able to help with meal kits for seniors through the foodbankcenc. I really enjoyed it and can’t wait to help again! We also collect several donations throughout the year for various charities. It feels great to help our community out!”

“Our company demonstrates caring for our earth and community. I feel a sense of pride when I see my company name on exhibits at the state art and science museums. I think the education department contributes strongly toward public school curriculums.”

U.S. headquarters: Cary, N.C.

Industry: Information Technology

Worldwide employees: 14,136

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

46. Baptist Health South Florida

Employees say:

“To build a cancer program, the hospital created a brand new center and moved physicians, staff, technology, and infrastructure into a place to deliver high quality care. To ensure that care was provided to all members of the community, the hospital partnered with its neighboring children’s hospitals in the community to guarantee that all children who needed treatment at our facility with proton therapy could receive it (without regard for insurance coverage and ability to pay). The hospital provided everything needed to provide multidisciplinary care (pediatric anesthesia, pediatric nurses, pediatric social worker, child life specialist) and whatever it could not provide, it worked with its partners to provide. There is no health care institution who has done so much for our most important patients, our children. This is a truly outstanding place to work.”

“There is a great focus on creating an workforce that is engaged and is able to contribute to its community. At the end of the day, our leaders care that we are able to do a good job and provide great care to our patients.”

U.S. headquarters: Coral Gables, Fla.

Industry: Health Care

U.S. employees: 16,210

Total Philanthropic Donations: $301,000,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: No

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

47. Prometheus Real Estate Group

Employees say:

“We have amazing benefits, and most of the company leadership is exceptional. We truly care about our local communities and give back, and try to do things differently from the industry.”

“I really enjoy working with my fellow Prometheans and enjoy what I do. With the volunteer programs such as Porch and other events, I feel a sense of satisfaction helping those in need.”

U.S. headquarters: San Mateo, Calif.

Industry: Construction & Real Estate

U.S. employees: 504

Total Philanthropic Donations: $128,625

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: No

48. Principal

Employees say:

“I think Principal has an extremely inclusive environment. We have employee resource groups who are always open to new members and want more people to get involved. Principal finds a way to make an imprint in the community with United Way and the Principal Charity Classic, and many other diverse sponsored events (to mention a few).”

“Principal will give their employees Paid Time Off to volunteer with their favorite organizations throughout the year. To me, it doesn’t get much better than a company that opts to help you grow as an individual, as a family, and as a community.”

U.S. headquarters: Des Moines, Iowa

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Worldwide employees: 14,690

Total Philanthropic Donations: $13,200,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

49. American Fidelity Assurance Company

Employees say:

“The Oklahoma Blood Institute brings their staff to our office, five times each year, and American Fidelity allows our Colleagues paid time off to donate blood, at work. American Fidelity was recognized this year for our 100th blood drive with OBI. We have five donors who have been donating blood at American Fidelity since 1984. American Fidelity has the longest tenure of blood drives with the Oklahoma Blood Institute within our city. Five donors have donated over 100 times.”

“T-shirt days are always popular and our company incorporated a charitable donation with the activity, allowing colleagues to nominate the charities. Blood drives, food drives, and school supply drives are other great ways we help our neighbors.”

U.S. headquarters: Oklahoma City, Okla.

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

U.S. employees: 1,826

Total Philanthropic Donations: $1,620,643

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

50. Hunton & Williams

Employees say:

“I have only been working here for 8 months now but I think the dedication to client service and community service and the positive attitudes of everyone here makes this a fantastic place to work . It is a fun environment and people are friendly and approachable and good hearted to the core.”

“Hunton is always willing to support employees who want to invest in the community. I felt strongly about supporting the charitable work of a non-profit, and not only did the firm match my contributions, but individual partners gave as well.”

U.S. headquarters: Washington, D.C.

Industry: Professional Services

Worldwide employees: 1,432

Total Philanthropic Donations: $25,988,740

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: No

Methodology

Fortune‘s research partner, Great Place to Work, selects the Best Workplaces for Giving Back rankings based on feedback from 386,278 employees at Great Place to Work–Certified organizations. Employees completed Great Place to Work’s anonymous Trust Index survey, answering a detailed questionnaire that includes questions about how proud they are of their impact on the community, the difference they feel they make, and whether their work has special meaning. Results from the survey are highly reliable, having a 95% confidence level and a margin of error of 5% or less.

To select the list, Great Place to Work considers organizations’ policies regarding paid time off for volunteering and the extent to which they contribute generously to community and charitable causes through corporate donations and employee fund-matching programs. Final rankings are primarily based on employees’ own feedback on over 50 survey questions, with special emphasis on their connection to the organization’s community impact. Rankings reward organizations where not only the majority of their employees are proud of their community involvement, but these experiences are widely shared within the organization, regardless of who they are or what they do in the organization. Results take into account the complexity of the employee population and performance relative to peers.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.