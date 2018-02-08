MillerCoors Tries to Woo Millennials With New Fruit-Flavored Light Beer

MillerCoors hopes it has created a beer that will convince millennials to ditch their cocktails and reach for an inexpensive domestic brew instead.

Called Two Hats, the beer is described by MillerCoors in a blog post as “a new line of light beers with a hint of all-natural fruit flavor,” that is also “cheap” and “suits the taste and budget of a new generation of drinkers who aren’t currently big on beer.”

People in their 20s have started to move away from beer and instead drink wine and spirits. That’s a huge segment of the market that MillerCoors wants to get back, and they’re not being coy about it.

“We know that people who choose beer when they become of legal drinking age are two times more likely to continue drinking beer throughout their lifetime, and as an organization, we have an opportunity to regain ground with this group,” said David Kroll, MillerCoors’ chief marketing officer, in a statement. Two Hats, he said, “is meant to serve as an easy entry point into beer and an introduction to the rest of our portfolio.”

MillerCoors Two Hats beer Courtesy of MillerCoors

The key is going to be how the company convinces drinkers to stick with MillerCoors brands and not branch out into the growing craft beer market.

The 4.2% ABV brew will come in pineapple and lime flavors and will cost roughly $5 for a six-pack. It’s a flavor and price combo that MillerCoors hopes will be attractive to younger consumers.