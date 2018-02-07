America can keep running on Dunkin’, so long as it’s ready to switch to paper cups. Dunkin’ Donuts (dnkn) announced Wednesday that it’s doing away with its controversial, non-recyclable foam coffee cups, and will instead start using only double-walled paper cups by 2020.

In California and New York, the move is expected to start even sooner, with a rollout this spring. The new paper cups are already in use at a store in the company’s birthplace, Quincy, Massachusetts.

The New England-based fast-food company said in a statement that it’s making the eco-friendly switch “to serve both people and the planet responsibly.”

Dunkin’ Donuts’ foam cups have previously stoked controversy, with environmental activists targeting the cups for being non-recyclable and containing styrene, a potential carcinogen. Some communities even banned the use of Dunkin’s styrofoam cups, which forced the company to start coming up with alternative ways to serve its signature hot coffee — a goal it named as a top priority back in 2000.

Dunkin’ Donuts is the latest in the fast-food industry to adopt more environmentally conscious packing and ditch foam. Starbucks (sbux) launched reusable cup goals in 2008, while McDonald’s (mcd) last month announced its own no-foam goal with a 2019 global timeline.

Dunkin’ Donuts’ sustainability kick has also featured a shift to Rainforest Alliance-certified coffee beans and a pledge to transition to cage-free eggs by 2025,