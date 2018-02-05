Apple's First Big Product Announcement Could Happen in March

Apple’s been quiet so far in 2018. But that could change soon.

The tech giant is working on new products that could be unveiled in March, Digitimes is reporting, citing sources. While Digitimes has a spotty track record of predicting Apple’s moves, the site’s sources said that the company is working on new iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. The sources didn’t say which new devices would be unveiled in March, but Apple’s release schedule in recent years suggests an iPad or Macs could debut next month.

Although Apple won’t confirm a March event until it’s ready, the timing is reasonable. Apple’s last press event was held in September and it generally holds a show in Winter or Spring to showcase new products. It’ll be followed in June by Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where the company unveils its latest software updates. Apple typically unveils its new iPhones and Apple Watch units in September.

Apple generally likes to unveil new products at press events. The move helps the company capture more of a spotlight than it would with a simple launch and gives Apple the opportunity build hype for its new products.

Rumors have been swirling for months that new iPads are in the works. According to those reports, Apple’s tablet could come with a design reminiscent of the iPhone X. The tablet might also feature the iPhone X’s face-scanning feature for enhanced security.