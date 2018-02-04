Super Bowl LII is upon us, as the New England Patriots gear up to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 4. But no matter which team you’re cheering on in the Super Bowl, there is one thing about the most important night in football that everyone can agree on: the food.

For those who are not as sports-inclined as the rest, the Super Bowl is the perfect day to indulge in a food coma — pizza is plentiful, as are wings, a variety of dips and several other snacks that you can enjoy while waiting for Justin Timberlake to take the stage for the halftime show.

Restaurant chains across the country are getting ready for the Super Bowl with several deals on pies for the game. Check out some of the best food deals being offered today below.

Pizza

Papa John’s: The pizza chain is offering a free pizza with an order of $15 or more.

Pizza Hut: Join Pizza Hut’s Hut Rewards program before the Super Bowl and get a free pizza if the 14-second touchdown record is broken. You can also redeem already existing points in Hut Rewards for another free pizza deal.

When it comes to free pizza, no one is faster than Hut Rewards. When it comes to scoring touchdowns, is anyone faster than Devin Hester? Join Hut Rewards before kickoff and if his fastest TD record is broken, you win FREE PIZZA. See details and sign up at https://t.co/5ry8NBu4Jw. pic.twitter.com/Da45XaX84V — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) January 31, 2018

Domino’s: Get medium two-topping pizzas for $5.99 each when you order two or more for the Super Bowl. If you want to carry out the pizza, you can get a large three-topping pie for $7.99. You can also get eight-piece boneless or specialty wings for $5.99 when buying two or more orders.

Little Caesar’s: The pizza chain’s large classic pepperoni pizza is only $5 for the Super Bowl.

Toppers Pizza: Super Bowl LII will take place in Minneapolis, where this local chain is also offering one of the best pizza deals: a free pie for all Uber and Lyft drivers.

Wings

Buffalo Wings & Rings: Place your order of 40 wings or more for the big game and Buffalo Wings & Rings will give you a re-usable insulated bag with your order. You can also get a free starter by joining this club.

Hooters: On Feb. 2, Hooters customers can enjoy a free chocolate mousse cake (worth $30) and $10 off online to-go orders of $52 or more when they pre-order a party pack by Feb. 2 at HootersToGo.com.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: From now until Feb. 4, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is offering 20% off take out and delivery when you enter the promotional code ‘BIGGAME’ at checkout online or through the restaurant’s mobile app.

PQD: On Sunday, PQD is offering buy one, get one free on tender platters (25 or 50) in a variety of locations including in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Texas. Buy There’s also a 25 tenders, get 10 free deal in certain locations.

Other

Chipotle: In the roughly 40 cities which Postmates delivers to, customers can take advantage of free delivery on Super Bowl Sunday (which normally costs around $6). Enter the code ‘CHIPOTLE BOWL’ on the app at checkout to get free delivery.

Legal Sea Foods: Customers can get a half gallon (6 souper bowls) of New England Clam Chowder for $12 (regularly $23.50) from takeout counters on Super Bowl weekend.

El Pollo Loco: The Mexican chain is offering coupons — valid from Feb. 2 until Feb. 4 — which take up to $20 off large catering meals.

Outback Steakhouse: Get free delivery with the purchase of two or more platters at Outback, using the code ‘GAMEDAY’ when you order online. Delivery starts at 11 a.m. Sunday.