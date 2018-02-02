Term Sheet -- Friday, February 2

IPO DELAYS

So much for an Airbnb IPO in 2018.

In an executive shakeup, Airbnb said its CFO, Laurence “L.T.” Tosi will be leaving the company and CEO Brian Chesky’s longtime deputy Belinda Johnson, would be elevated to the new role of COO. The company also said it would not go public this year.

Tosi, who joined Airbnb in 2015 from his post as CFO of Blackstone, was expected to lead the company to its IPO. But according to a report from The Information, Tosi was seeking to become either COO or president of the company’s core homes division. The report also said the two clashed over some of Chesky’s bold ideas, like expanding into flights and other new initiatives that required a longer-term path to profitability.

My colleague Leigh Gallagher reports:

Chesky, in a rare specific statement on the timing of the company’s IPO plans, said in the announcement that it would not take the company public this year. “I know people will ask what these changes mean for a potential IPO,” he said. “Let me address this directly. We are not going public in 2018.”

Chesky has always insisted that the company would go public on its own timetable and not for a while; in early 2017, he told Fortune he saw the process of getting ready for an IPO to be a two-year project and that at the time they were “halfway.” But once ready, he stressed, the company would be patient and deliberate about picking its moment. Last week, he articulated in a blog post his vision to make Airbnb a “21st Century Company,” one with an “infinite time horizon.”

Alas, the unicorn backlog continues.

CRYPTO PLUNGE: Nothing like waking up and realizing that Bitcoin’s price dipped below $8,000 early this morning.The market value of all main cryptocurrencies in circulation dropped $100 billion in the last 24 hours. It takes a special kind of investor to be able to stomach these kinds of price swings. Read more at Fortune.

NEW FUNDING: Looks like HQ Trivia, the company behind the popular trivia game show app, will manage to raise a round, after all. Despite reports that the company was facing fundraising roadblocks, HQ is set to raise $15 million in venture funding at a reported valuation of more than $100 million. The round will be led by Founders Fund. According to Recode, the company was out fundraising since at least November, but it has had trouble raising money after investors learned of alleged bad behavior by one of the company’s founders, Colin Kroll. From the story:

Given the recent and frequent allegations of sexual harassment against influential men in numerous industries, Silicon Valley investors are being more being more careful about which founders they support. Some firms that considered the deal did their own investigations into the founders’ history, including Founders Fund, the sources said.