Google Is Hiring Thousands More People Across the U.S.

Google is hiring more people outside of its Silicon Valley base—thousands of them, in fact.

Chief executive Sundar Pichai said during Thursday’s Alphabet earnings call that Google (googl) would be “making significant investments in offices across nine states, including Colorado and Michigan.”

Google currently has six open data centers across the U.S., but will now also open or build five more during this year. A data center can typically employ a few hundred people.

The company is also planning a “massive expansion” into San Jose, Calif., not far from its Mountain View headquarters, according to CNN.

Facebook (fb) and Apple (aapl) are also planning to build out more facilities and hire more staff across the U.S., and jobs are a key part of Amazon’s pitch for a second North American headquarters.

Alphabet’s adjusted earnings fell short of Wall Street expectations when they were released Thursday. Google’s traffic acquisition costs are increasing, and then there was a one-time $9.9 billion tax charge relating to recent changes in tax law.

Those contributed to a $3 billion quarterly net loss, as did operating losses from Alphabet’s “Other Bets” unit.

Overall revenues beat analyst forecasts, though, increasing 24% to $32.3 billion. Google’s enterprise unit, including its cloud business, is notably expanding.