Will Han Solo make an appearance at Super Bowl LII on Sunday, alongside the Eagles and the Patriots? What about The Incredibles?

Of the more than 100 million people expected to watch this Sunday’s Super Bowl LII matchup on NBC, many will be watching just for the commercials, as big brands line up to spend about $5 million for 30 seconds to pitch products like Budweiser and Doritos. Among those ads will also be the latest previews of 2018’s blockbuster movies, though which films will be teasing fans with never before seen footage still remains a mystery in some cases. For instance, while Walt Disney is reportedly set to air multiple movie trailers during the big game on Sunday, it’s not yet clear exactly which films will get their own Super Bowl spotlights.

So far, Disney has only confirmed that Marvel’s Black Panther—in theaters later this month—will definitely get a big marketing push during the Super Bowl, including a joint ad with the title character and a Lexus LS 500 F Sport luxury sedan.

But Disney has several other potential blockbuster movies on its slate of 2018 releases, which means anything from May’s Avengers: Infinity War to this summer’s The Incredibles sequel could pop up on your TV screen in between football action on Sunday. The Incredibles 2 debuted a short teaser trailer last fall, but the Super Bowl could offer Disney a great opportunity to highlight its big 2018 Pixar release. Fans also shouldn’t be surprised to see a new trailer for the adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time, as the film directed by Ava DuVernay—the first black woman to direct a movie with a $100 million budget—hits theaters just over a month after the Super Bowl.

And while there were some rumors that Disney’s third Marvel film of 2018, July’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, could snag a Super Bowl spot, the company just released the film’s first full trailer in the past week, so it seems unlikely that another new preview would be worth millions of dollars to air during Sunday’s game.

But, without a doubt, the biggest question for Disney-watchers going into Sunday is whether or not Star Wars fans will finally get their first look at footage from Solo, the spin-off Han Solo origin story that will be released May 25. The fact that the movie still doesn’t have a trailer months before release is already the cause for much concern among Star Wars fans, especially after Disney fired the first Solo directors (Phil Lord and Chris Miller) and replaced them with Ron Howard last summer, leading to a series of disconcerting reshoots over the past several months.

Disney has been coy about when fans can expect to finally see the first Solo trailer, with some recent speculation tabbing the Winter Olympics, which start next week on NBC, as the first landing spot for the film’s trailer. There have also been reports that the Solo trailer is “likely” to debut during the Super Bowl, while others suggest that just a Solo teaser will air during the game and that the full trailer won’t air until Monday morning on ABC’s Good Morning America. (Disney owns ABC, while Comcast’s NBCUniversal owns the network airing the Super Bowl, so that plan would be a slick move of corporate synergy.)

Meanwhile, director Ron Howard got in on the fun and further fueled speculation with a tweet about the Super Bowl on Thursday:

Midway thru a long flight. Back in the #Solo editing rooms now. Btw, who’s gonna win #SuperBowl2018 ? pic.twitter.com/cO3Mkrx0bL — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) February 1, 2018

Some fans took the post as a sign to expect a Solo trailer during Super Bowl LII, though Howard also cheekily retweeted a fan’s response that read, “Who cares[?] I’m going to be watching GMA Monday.”

Super Bowl LII will air on NBC this Sunday, Feb. 4, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.