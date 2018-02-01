Here's What to Know About Nintendo's Mario Kart for Smartphones

Another major Nintendo video game franchise is coming to the iPhone and Android devices.

Nintendo on Wednesday announced plans for a new Mario Kart game. But unlike its predecessors, this title, which will be known as Mario Kart Tour, will be available on mobile devices sometime between April 2018 and March 2019.

The Mario Kart franchise is among Nintendo’s most popular. It puts players into the role of their favorite Nintendo characters, including Mario, Luigi, and Peach, and lets them compete against each other on race tracks.

For now, Nintendo isn’t releasing some important details. Here’s a look at some burning questions that we have at least partial answers to:

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

What Is Mario Kart Tour?

We don’t know too much about Mario Kart Tour just yet. Nintendo has only said that the game will be mobile-only. Giving it the Mario Kart name suggests it will again put players inside a kart to race against the computer and other players.

What Devices Will it Be Available On?

Although Nintendo has previously made it a point to release mobile games on iOS before Android, the company was careful to call Mario Kart Tour a “mobile” title. That suggests that the game will be available on iPhones, iPads, and Android-based devices.

Does Mario Kart Tour Have a Release Date?

No. For now, Nintendo is only saying that the game will be available sometime between April 1, 2018 and March 31, 2019.

What Other Mobile Games Does Nintendo Have?

Nintendo already has several mobile games you can download to your smartphone, including Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Fire Emblem Heroes. The most popular mobile Nintendo game, however, has been Super Mario Run, a game that allows you to play as Super Mario through 2D worlds. Nintendo is also said to be working on a Legend of Zelda mobile game, but that hasn’t been formally announced.