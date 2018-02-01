See Melania Trump's Aflac Ad From 2005

As First Lady, Melania Trump has had to relive some past career decisions in a very public fashion. The latest, though, is truly new ground.

Trump’s role in a 2005 Aflac (afl) commercial, where she swapped brains (and feet) with the insurer’s iconic spokesduck, has come to light after Donald Trump mentioned it in a public Oval Office meeting with an Aflac employee.

It’s definitely an ad worth watching.

Trump brought up the ad after Michael Porter, a resource manager who works with the general counsel’s office, presented him with a pair of socks that featured the company’s duck mascot.

“Your chairman I know very well and he’s done a fantastic job,” Trump told Porter. “He actually a long time ago hired my wife to do a big commercial, an Aflac commercial, and I think it was a successful commercial, too. So say hello to him.”

In the ad, a mad scientist character touts the former model’s “sex appeal.” Trump ends up barking out the company’s name in the duck’s voice, which at the time was supplied by comedian Gilbert Gottfried.