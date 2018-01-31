Quiksilver CEO Pierre Agnes Is Still Missing at Sea

Pierre Agnes, CEO of Boardriders, the parent company of surfwear brand Quiksilver, is still missing more than 24 hours after his boat washed up in a town not far from where he departed.

Agnes takes his boat out frequently in the mornings off the coast of Capbreton, in southwestern France, where he lives with his family. After setting sail Tuesday morning, Agnes reportedly sent a message to port authorities, explaining that due to thick fog he was delaying his return to shore. Winds were reportedly light, but big waves inhibited visibility.

Read: Quiksilver Parent Buys Billabong, Combining Surf Apparel Competitors

Not long after Agnes sent the message, his empty boat was found in Hossegor, a town not far from Capbreton. French authorities then deployed four vessels and four helicopters to search for Agnes. The search was suspended Tuesday evening, due to resume Wednesday morning.