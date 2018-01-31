Now We Know What Was in That Tiffany & Co Box Melania Trump Gave to Michelle Obama

There are many questions surrounding the White House these days, but at least one has been solved this week.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama gave her first televised interview since leaving 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on daytime talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week. Preview clips of the interview highlight that DeGeneres asks Obama about a particular gift she received from the current First Lady, Melania Trump, on Inauguration Day 2017.
Remember that large, squarish, signature robin’s egg blue Tiffany & Co box (tif) that Trump bestowed to Obama on the steps of the White House North Portico last January? Maybe you saw a few memes about it—maybe something like these?
The joke (and the mystery) is apparently still alive one year later:
Maybe you, too, also wondered what was inside the box. Wonder no longer.
“It was a lovely frame,” Obama told DeGeneres. Obama went into further detail about meeting, hinting it might have been more awkward than it looked. (Even after how now-President Donald Trump went up to greet the Obamas, leaving Melania behind to walk up by herself while carrying the gift box.) Obama described the meeting between the outgoing and incoming First Families as similar to a state visit, with a number of protocols to follow—but it seems there wasn’t much prep for a gift exchange.
Obama’s interview on Ellen will air on Thursday. Check local listings for network and showtimes.