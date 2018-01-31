The DJ Who Groped Taylor Swift Has Landed a New Job in Mississippi

In the latest sign that sexual harassment isn’t always career-ending, the DJ who groped Taylor Swift has landed a new job.

Just six months after a jury sided with Taylor Swift, DJ David Mueller has been named the new co-host of the morning show Jackson & Jonbob at a Mississippi radio station. The station’s CEO Larry Fuss has defended the decision, while admitting that “maybe a tiny bit” of the hiring decision came from a desire for publicity.

Swift had alleged that Mueller groped her bare butt following a 2013 meet and greet at a Denver radio station. Mueller sued the artist for $3 million, claiming defamation and blaming her for his firing from the station. Swift countersued for a symbolic $1 to show other women “you can always say no,” claiming assault and battery. She won a civil trial by jury.

Yet despite the highly public nature of the case, Mueller has escaped relatively unscathed. And Mueller isn’t the only man involved in a sexual abuse or harassment case who has landed on his feet—at least temporarily—in recent months.

As recently as this week, news has emerged that a Reuters editor was able to get a senior position at Newsweek months after a subordinate at Reuters filed a complaint accusing him of sexually harassing her (he was subsequently put on leave from Newsweek when the Reuters case came to light). The Red Cross, too, reportedly forced an executive out after he was accused of sexual harassment—and then failed to disclose that information when he went on to get a job at Save the Children.