Melania Trump's Air Travel Cost Over $675,000 Before She Moved to the White House

Before moving to the White House in June 2017, First Lady Melania Trump’s travel on Air Force One cost more than $675,000.

The First Lady took 21 flights between New York, Washington, and Florida over the course of three months while her son, Barron, finished the school year in New York City, according to military records obtained by the Wall Street Journal.

The flights reportedly cost more than usual due to the fact that she flew on jets located at the Joint Base Andrews, which sometimes required the crew to fly without passengers to pick up the First Lady or return to the base.

“The trips mentioned in this story are examples of Mrs. Trump juggling dual roles—putting her son first while also fulfilling some of her duties as First Lady,” Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for Melania Trump, told the Journal.

There is no indication that the travel during those months was improper.

Other members of the Trump Administration have faced scrutiny for travel costs. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price stepped down in September following a scandal over private chartered flights that cost taxpayers more than $1 million during his eight months in the position.

Trips taken by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, which totaled more than $800,000 over eight months, were paid for by tax dollars and came under scrutiny last fall.

Donald Trump repeatedly criticized former President Barack Obama and his family for their travel expenses during his presidency.

Former first lady Michelle Obama’s travel costs totaled about $2.8 million for all eight years of her husband’s tenure, or about $350,000 per year, according to the Journal.