Larry Nasser, Red Cross, Jessica Chastain: Broadsheet for Jan. 26

• Stay loud. We’ve written a lot in this newsletter about both the positive outcomes and negative fallout from the #MeToo movement. While many readers—and celebrities—have said things along the lines of, “It’s gone too far,” a newly published investigation by ProPublica makes me believe otherwise.

The investigation revealed that a senior Save the Children executive Gerald Anderson was hired “with very positive references” after being let go from the American Red Cross for sexual misconduct. One of his former co-workers accuses him of sexual harassment; another says he drugged and raped her.

Anderson’s lawyer declined to answer ProPublica’s specific questions but said in a statement: “Mr. Anderson has not engaged in any sexual misconduct.”

That these stories have come to light is a direct outcome of the #MeToo movement. The investigative reporting outlet says that Eliza Paul—the woman accusing Anderson of rape—reached out to ProPublica because she was “moved by the stories of sexual misconduct dominating the news late last year.” She told the non-profit that The Red Cross’ handling of her case left her disillusioned. “Their mission was to help the most vulnerable,” she said. “The whole experience felt like they were so busy covering their asses they didn’t have any concern about me.”

ProPublica confirms as much: Though the charity launched an internal investigation of the women’s allegations in 2012, “Investigators did not interview multiple people who had been referred as witnesses. They asked few follow-up questions. They did not seek copies of Paul’s medical [rape kit] exam.” The investigation eventually concluded that Anderson had sexually harassed at least one subordinate and let him go in 2013. But he landed in a plum job at Save the Children, which “said it learned of the circumstances surrounding Anderson’s departure from the Red Cross only last week when contacted by ProPublica.” Anderson has since been promoted and is now associate vice president of humanitarian response.

This chain of events is yet another insight into “how institutions actually think, rationalize, compartmentalize.” The phrase was written by The Wall Street Journal‘s Jason Gay about USA Gymnastics in relation to the Larry Nasser sentencing, but is no less applicable here…or in relation to Harvey Weinstein, Roger Ailes…I could go on and on. These men are only part of the problem; the organizations that protect them are equally culpable (see first news item below). And until they stop protecting those in power instead of believing those without, women will—they must—keep speaking up.

Speaking of doing just that, my colleague, the incredible writer Erika Fry, is looking to talk to individuals who have reported instances of discrimination, harassment and/or other issues in their workplace. Are you one of those people? How did things work out? If you’re willing to share your experience, send an email to erika_fry@fortune.com.