Trump at Davos, Dollar Slide, Mueller Report: CEO Daily for January 26, 2018

Good morning,

Team Trump took over Davos yesterday with a thoroughness that was breathtaking. The President’s brief swing through the conference center was described by one World Economic Forum veteran as generating more attention than any visit since Brad and Angelina—eclipsing Modi, Merkel, Macron, and May, who also attended the Forum this year. Meanwhile, his cabinet covered every corner of the village.

Among those participating were the secretaries of Treasury, Transportation, Labor, and Commerce; economic adviser Gary Cohn; trade representative Lighthizer; NSC head McMaster; and first son-in-law Jared Kushner. A number of them were spotted partying past midnight at Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff’s “Aloha Nightcap,” which seems to have surpassed the McKinsey dance fest as the forum’s hot party. The consistent message of the Trump team: America is great again. (And the dollar, despite Secretary Mnuchin’s earlier comments, will get stronger.)

At Fortune, we took a quieter tack, assembling 40 CEOs for an off-the-record dinner discussion of what companies can do to meet the challenge of educating and training the work force for the tsunami of change that artificial intelligence and other technologies are bringing. That’s a topic we will continue to explore at the Fortune CEO Initiative members meeting in San Francisco June 25-26.

More Davos coverage here. News below.