Just two weeks after H&M was forced to apologize to customers for a hoodie many deemed racist, Amazon (amzn) has found itself in hot water for a children’s clothing line that seems to endorse slavery.

The online retailer has pulled a number of products that featured the slogan “slavery gets shit done.” The products, Amazon told Reuters, were listed by third-party sellers.

“All Marketplace sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who don’t will be subject to action including potential removal of their account,” an Amazon spokesman told the news agency. “The products in question are no longer available.”

Among the products that featured the slogan (with a picture of pyramids in the background) were t-shirts, mugs, baby bibs, tote bags, and jumpers.

Amazon declined to comment when contacted by Fortune, referring all inquiries to its policy on offensive products. That policy prohibits “products that promote or glorify hatred, violence, racial, sexual, or religious intolerance or promote organizations with such views.”

Shoppers took the retailer to task on social media.

.@amazon how lovely is this? A little white boy with a highly insensitive and ignorant ‘Slavery Gets Shit Done’ bib on. Hmm.. did they pick the cotton right amazon? Or no? Gotta love 2018, what a great start. #Amazon #BOYCOTTAMAZON pic.twitter.com/DKKLFH4JKJ — Grace Croft (@Queen___Grace) January 19, 2018

Product line on @amazon includes image of pyramids with slogan “slavery get shit done.” Not only is this incredibly insensitive and abhorrent but, since slaves didn’t build the pyramids, the manufacturer also lacks basic historical literacy. — Joseph McQuade (@McQuade906) January 23, 2018

So @Amazon thinks it’s cute to sell this bag on their site? I think it’s cute to cancel my subscription and sign up at webuyblack dot com. #amazon #racist #slavery #nobueno pic.twitter.com/GDsuHDwFfq — Elisheba Yochanan (@elleyochanan) January 22, 2018

While some products with the slogan remained on the U.S. site longer than Amazon’s U.K. store, they have since been removed and a search of the site shows no products using that expression.

Slavery is not just a historical issue. According to the United Nations International Labour Organization, some 40 million people were living as slaves last year.