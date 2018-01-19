Term Sheet -- Friday, January 19

CRYPTO HYBRIDS

Happy Friday, Term Sheet readers.

DONE DEAL: SoftBank Group has officially closed its deal with Uber, making SoftBank the largest stakeholder in the ride-hailing company. The deal includes a large purchase of shares from existing Uber investors and employees at a $48 billion valuation, a discount from Uber’s most recent valuation of $68 billion. The investor group also completed a $1.25 billion investment of fresh cash at the other, higher valuation. SoftBank CEO Rajeev Misra said in a statement, “Uber has a very bright future under its new leadership. It is now part of a wider SoftBank network ranging from Sprint to WeWork. I look forward to SoftBank helping Uber become an even bigger global success.” Read more.

HOT TAKES: Yesterday, I wrote about storage startup Omni and its decision to take the majority of its $25 million fundraise in Ripple’s XRP cryptocurrency. I suggested that the principal investment amount no longer held the same value as Ripple dipped 40% on Tuesday. Omni CEO Thomas McLeod tweeted to say, “I will confirm we are fine.” Regardless, I was less interested in short-term volatility and more curious about what readers thought about the future of this crypto-venture hybrid route.

Here are some interesting takes:

On accepting cryptocurrency:

I’m not sure I see any benefit to accepting investment using a high volatility currency like XRP. I think it makes a lot of sense for a project to raise an ICO if decentralization is fundamental in its nature and a token can be pegged to the fundamental value of the network, but if I am a company which needs money to spend on salaries, rent, marketing, etc. why would I ever accept anything but dollars? — Nitin

On VC’s power dynamic:

It’s fair to say that VCs will no longer have the power dynamic they have come to know. With the option of funding without loss of ownership via an ICO, what incentive is there for a startup to approach a VC? Granted, there is still immense value-add a top tier VC can offer, but lower level VC’s maybe hit with Darwinism as ICOs gain more solidity and founders will have more leverage in choosing their VC. — Tyler

On initial coin offerings:

VC is such a reputation-driven business, and crypto/ICOs are starting to get a bad one (price volatility, increased SEC involvement, etc). It feels like the early days of the dot-com bubble, where anyone with a unique domain could solicit funding before they finished saying “www.” I just don’t believe VCs have the expertise in parsing cryptocurrency whitepapers to really distinguish truly good ideas from jargon. — Mat

On safeguards against overexposure to cryptocurrency price volatility:

Right now, it’s like the Wild West without a sheriff. Regulations need to be in place; understanding of the applications must be more widespread. Otherwise, there is danger in you startups dabbling in crypto and I think the U.S. should lead on that regulation. — Jillian Manus, managing partner at Structure Capital

On crypto companies using ICO funds to invest in other crypto projects:

Currently there are not too many avenues through which you can actually use cryptocurrencies for day-to-day transactions, except to buy other cryptocurrencies or perhaps, cryptokitties! Also, entities that hold large amount of a given cryptocurrency cannot sell in large amounts because this would impact the price negatively since trading volumes for most cryptocurrencies are very low. So entities that are holding a large amount of cryptocurrencies may seek other avenues to diversify. One such avenue could be investing in start-ups. This could have been a motivation for Ripple’s investment in Omni. Then the questions is why Omni would accept cryptocurrencies as an investment instead of fiat currency? One reason could have been valuation. It’s possible Ripple paid a premium valuation in XRP vs what they would have paid in fiat, partly due to the volatility risk which may or may not have impacted Omni after the recent drop in XRP. — Ajay Chopra, general partner at Trinity Ventures

On the future of employee compensation:

We’ve started to get requests from customers who want to pay using digital currency. As someone managing the finance of a company, if it is only used as an exchange vehicle with practically no volatility, it is OK. But if it is used for currency in exchange for repetitive activities, like a job, the current market around digital currency is too volatile to be viable. I do believe a day can come when digital currency is stable, with rules governing it just like other currencies, with broad acceptance. Digital currency can be made more secure and accepted everywhere, thus it can be much more convenient to use. When that day comes, it is possible employees can choose to be paid in their local currency or a commonly accepted digital currency. Imagine a world where you can go anywhere and not to have to worry about exchanging money, because there is a universally common currency, a digital currency, that everyone has and everyone accepts. — Ning Wang, HackerOne CFO and COO