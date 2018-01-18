Term Sheet -- Thursday, January 18

BREAKING TRADITION

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Omni, a San Francisco-based storage startup, raised $25 million in venture funding on Tuesday. But it wasn’t a traditional Series B round — the company opted to accept the majority of the investment in Ripple’s XRP cryptocurrency.

Ripple, the fintech startup behind the XRP coin, didn’t invest directly in the round. Rather, the company’s executives Stefan Thomas and Chris Larsen invested alongside the much more traditional Highland Capital Partners.

Why is this significant? On the same day that Omni announced the fundraise, Ripple plunged 46% to near 90 cents, meaning that the principal investment amount no longer held the same value. While details are sparse, it may not be all bad news for Omni. According to the Wall Street Journal, Omni has converted some of the XRP to dollars.

This short-term price volatility is a prime example of the intricacies and unknowns of the brave new world of crypto. Companies will have to think more critically about funding decisions if they choose to go the crypto-venture hybrid route.

I’d love to hear Term Sheet readers’ thoughts on the following questions:

• Will future fundings be a mix of traditional VC and digital currency?

• What safeguards will need to exist to prevent overexposure to cryptocurrency price volatility?

• Will more crypto companies use ICO funds to invest in other cryptocurrency-related projects?

• Will it become the norm for employees to be compensated in tokens rather than fiat currency?

Reply to this email or tweet me your responses & I will share in a roundup tomorrow.