Over the span of her career, Dolly Parton has won a ton of different awards. Now the singer can add another one to the list: World Record Holder.

This week Parton was awarded two Guinness World Records, one for “Most decades with a Top 20 hit on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart” and another for “Most hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist,” FOX News reports.

Dolly Parton’s reign at the top of the charts started in 1967 with “Something Fishy” and continued to 2016 with her release of an updated version of “Jolene” recorded with Pentatonix.

She beat out fellow country music icons, George Jones, Elvis Presley and Reba McEntire, for the honor and is the only artist with Top 20 hits on across six consecutive decades (1960s–2010s).

It’s also an honor Parton is likely to keep for some time. In order for someone to surpass her record, someone would need to have 73 consecutive top 20 hits. That’s not an easy proposition.