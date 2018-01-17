Two Airlines Booted a Man Who Tried To Avoid Baggage Fees By Wearing All His Clothes

In what seems to be right out of an episode of Friends, a man recently attempted to board a flight from Iceland to London—wearing all of his clothes.

Ryan Carney Williams, who goes by Ryan Hawaii, was recently booted from not one but two flights for his creative method of avoiding excess baggage fees.

First reported by Iceland Monitor, Hawaii reportedly attempted to board a British Airways flight back to London wearing eight pairs of pants and 10 shirts—the items that didn’t fit in his checked luggage. British Airways denied him a boarding pass and turned him away.

Hawaii accused the airline of racial profiling in a video shared to his Twitter page. He claims that he could not afford the baggage fees and had been told by British Airways that he could board the flight if he wore the extra clothes, but was then rejected. British Airways, for its part, claimed that Hawaii had been rude and police were called to handle the situation, using pepper spray to subdue him.

@British_Airways hi being held at Iceland Keflavik airport because I had no baggage put all the clothes on and they still won't let me on. Racial profiling? Or….. pic.twitter.com/NKgpe1cPFP — Ryan Hawaii (@RYAN_HAWAII) January 10, 2018

Hawaii’s trials and tribulations didn’t end there. He booked a new flight the following day on EasyJet, and, once again wearing several layers of clothing, was turned away. But the third time was a charm, and Hawaii reportedly made it back to London after boarding a Norwegian airline flight.

And the cherry on the cake? Hawaii reportedly managed to get a refund from both British Airways and EasyJet after he complained.