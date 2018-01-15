You Can Buy Houses With Bitcoin Now — Here's How Much it Would Take

Despite warnings of a bubble and massively fluctuating values, bitcoin continues to fascinate investors and new industries. And now the housing industry is starting to dip its toes into the water.

One Miami condo seller is only accepting Bitcoin offers, while online real estate brokers say several other listings are willing to accept bitcoin as a payment option. (A residential/commercial property in the Isle of Man is also accepting the digital currency.)

But how many bitcoin does it take to actually buy a house? The national median home price in November 2017 was $248,000. Using the midday price of bitcoin (as reflected on CoinDesk) on Jan. 15, that works out to 17.65 bitcoin.

National averages aren’t a lot of good in some areas, though. We gathered median prices for November 2017 in a number of states and cities to find out how much home your Bitcoin would buy.

Home bitcoin values by city

San Francisco – $1.588 million (per Paragon Real Estate Group) / 113 bitcoin

Seattle – $725,000 / 51.6 bitcoin

Los Angeles – $583,000 / 41.5 bitcoin

Washington, D.C. – $550,000 / 39 bitcoin

Phoenix, AZ – $243,000 / 17.3 bitcoin

Home bitcoin values by state

Connecticut – $247,500 / 17.6 bitcoin

Florida – $240,000 / 17 bitcoin

Illinois – $185,000 / 13 bitcoin

Iowa – $153,250 / 11 bitcoin

Kansas – $200,451 / 14.3 bitcoin

Maine – $200,000 / 14.2 bitcoin

Massachusetts – $384,000 / 27.3 bitcoin

Michigan – $182,761 / 13 bitcoin

Missouri – $190,050 / 13.5 bitcoin

New Jersey – $300,000 / 21.4 bitcoin

New York– $254,000 / 18 bitcoin

Ohio – $174,689 / 12.4 bitcoin

Texas – $213,396 / 15.2 bitcoin

Utah – $277,000 / 19.7 bitcoin

Vermont – $221,000 / 15.7 bitcoin

Virginia – $270,000 / 19.2 bitcoin

Washington – $363,200 / 26 bitcoin