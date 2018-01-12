KFC Introduces a Bucket That Can Only Be Paid for in Bitcoin

The Colonel is embracing cryptocurrency.

KFC Canada has rolled out the Bitcoin Bucket, an offering that can only be paid for using Bitcoin.

“Sure, we don’t know exactly what Bitcoins are, or how they work, but that shouldn’t come between you and some finger lickin’ good chicken,” the company said in a tweet.

KFC Canada presents The #Bitcoin Bucket. Sure, we don’t know exactly what Bitcoins are, or how they work, but that shouldn’t come between you and some finger lickin’ good chicken. https://t.co/2OKuCHk5Hb pic.twitter.com/UwaduB8toi — KFC Canada (@kfc_canada) January 11, 2018

The offer, only available in Canada (“apologies, rest of the world,” the company says on its website), is a limited time offer—and the first wave has already sold out. For $20 worth of your digital currency, you’ll get 10 original recipe tenders, waffle fries, a medium side, gravy, and 2 dipping sauces. The company will even deliver it to buyers.

KFC Canada is having a good time with the promotion, even promising a free bucket to Bitcoin founder Satoshi—on one condition:

If Satoshi reveals his true identity, his bucket is on us. #BitcoinBucket — KFC Canada (@kfc_canada) January 11, 2018

The move is a first in the restaurant world. While select franchise locations of other restaurant chains accept Bitcoin as payment, this appears to be the first time a parent company has embraced the digital currency.

While Bitcoin is the only cyrptocurrency KFC is accepting right now, the company did hint in a separate tweet that it’s considering expanding that for future promotions.