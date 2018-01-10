Winter Storm Hunter Barrels Down on Midwest

Last week, a major winter storm slammed into the East Coast. This week, the plains states get their turn.
Winter Storm Hunter will bring wind, snow, and ice to the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes on Wednesday and Thursday, creating possible blizzard conditions in the Dakotas, Nebraska, parts of Iowa, and Minnesota. And it may pay a visit to the Northeast afterward.
Meteorologists say the storm will be a two-part act. The first is an Arctic blast accompanied by snow, but from Thursday night into Saturday, a second low pressure area will spread snow, sleet, and freezing rain further east.
New York and other east coast cities will likely be spared the worst of the storm, based on current modeling. Meteorologists, though, say the storm is still evolving and could shift, meaning the precise location and severity of the ice and snow are still uncertain.
Taking no chances, the National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches, warnings, and winter weather advisories in a number of locations in the upper Mississippi Valley, northern and central Plains, High Plains, and Rockies.