Michelle Williams Was Paid Less Than 1% of What Mark Wahlburg Was Paid for the ‘All the Money in the World’ Reshoots

Reports that Mark Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million to reshoot his scenes for All the Money in the World while Michelle Williams earned less than 1% of that for the same work have raised eyebrows in Hollywood and across the country.

A report in USA Today claims Wahlberg’s team negotiated the fee after studio officials decided to remove Kevin Spacey from the film following accusations of sexual misconduct. Christopher Plummer was chosen as Spacey’s replacement, resulting in reshoots of certain scenes. Williams, says the publication, was not told of the negotiations and received a per diem fee of $80.

The news caused outrage on social media.

I started this last night and now it has been confirmed by others. Michelle Williams paid under 1,000 and Mark Wahlberg paid 1.5m. Williams was told they were all donating their time for the reshoots. THIS IS AN EGREGIOUS GENDER PAY GAP. #paymichelle https://t.co/edORyoNkgf https://t.co/red4f2LQF4 — Melissa Silverstein (@melsil) January 10, 2018

So the actress with FOUR OSCAR NOMINATIONS & FOUR BAFTA noms & FIVE GOLDEN GLOBE noms was paid $80 per shoot but the guy who has none of that was paid $1.5M?

They've learned nothing out there in Hollywood, have they?

https://t.co/CuTeu3L3SH — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) January 10, 2018

Mark Wahlberg should have had to pay $1.5 million for the privilege of acting opposite Michelle Williams https://t.co/7PgKcxukoG — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) January 10, 2018

Outrageously unfair- but it’s always been like this. I was never, ever paid even a quarter of what the male lead received: Wahlberg got $1.5M for 'All the Money' reshoot, Williams paid less than $1,000 https://t.co/LrOjrHVjcp — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 10, 2018

The disparity raises concerns on a number of levels, beyond the basic inequity. Wahlberg and Williams are both represented by William Morris, raising questions about why the agency only secured additional income for one of its clients.

And, per Sony, Williams is considered the lead actress in the film, while Wahlberg is credited as a supporting actor, implying Williams’ role is more important to the film.

Williams has been nominated for an Academy Award four times and has five Golden Globe nominations, while Wahlberg has yet to receive a similar nod from either organization. However, critics point out, Wahlberg’s films (ranging from Ted to Daddy’s Home to Planet of the Apes) have drawn bigger audiences and more money.

Neither actor has publicly commented on the reports as of Wednesday morning.