If You Wanted That $450 Ruler From Tiffany, You're Out of Luck

It looks like Tiffany & Co. may have given holiday shoppers just the sort of gifts they were prowling for: A sterling silver ice cream scoop, or maybe a classy ruler.

Both luxury products — part of the company’s recently introduced Everyday Objects collection and priced at $375 and $450 respectively — are currently displayed as sold-out online, joining more traditional paperweights and small storage items, according to a check of Tiffany’s website. Most of the sought-after gifts are priced at less than $900, while the collection’s highest-priced objects, including a woven sterling bird’s nest selling for $10,000, remain in stock.

The “surprisingly strong” response from consumers to the collection prompted KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Ed Yruma to raise the stock’s 12-month price target to a Street-high of $120, compared with the average of $101. The product line, while a small part of Tiffany’s business, shows it’s “willing to take a fresh look at the brand, and that they have the courage to do that,” Yruma said in a phone interview. Foot traffic also got a lift, especially at the company’s flagship New York location, he said. While analyst and investor confidence was shaken by flat same-store sales last quarter, the stock remains one of KeyBanc’s “best ideas” for 2018.