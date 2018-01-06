ESPN is distancing itself from former NFL Network analysts Donovan McNabb and Eric Davis in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against the pair.

McNabb and Davis, both former NFL players, were among multiple analysts named in a lawsuit filed in October by former NFL Network wardrobe stylist Jami Cantor. On Saturday, ESPN confirmed it has “cut ties” with both men following a month-long investigation into the accusations.

Cantor alleged in her lawsuit that McNabb had sent her inappropriate text messages while he worked at the network. Davis, she said, spoke to her in a lewd manner and rubbed his body against hers while employed there.

Fellow NFL Network analysts Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans were also named in the lawsuit, and were placed on suspension in December, according to ESPN.